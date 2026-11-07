Delhi's Diwali celebrations light up Connaught Place with mega drone show

A spectacular drone show, devotional music and festive decorations marked the opening of ‘Dilli Ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali’ at Central Park in Connaught Place on November 6. Organised by the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism on the occasion of Dhanteras, the two-day celebration was inaugurated by chief minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of tourism minister Kapil Mishra, cabinet minister Ashish Sood and education minister Ravinder Inder Raj. The inaugural ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

The event witnessed a large turnout, with Delhiites gathering at the iconic Connaught Place venue to participate in the festivities. The celebrations featured a mix of cultural performances, religious ceremonies and contemporary entertainment, bringing together different aspects of Diwali.

The inaugural ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the presentation of floral bouquets to the dignitaries. The managing director and chief executive officer of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) delivered the welcome address, after which Mishra and Gupta addressed the gathering.

Drone show and bhajan clubbing add to festive spirit A mega drone show was among the key attractions of the evening, with synchronised aerial displays illuminating the sky with festive motifs and visuals inspired by Diwali. The presentation offered visitors a technology-driven interpretation of the festival against the backdrop of the illuminated Central Park.

The drone show was followed by the Maha Aarti of Goddess Lakshmi, adding a spiritual dimension to the celebrations. The evening also featured a bhajan clubbing session by the KESHAVAM group, which presented devotional music in a contemporary format.

The performance brought together traditional bhajans and modern musical arrangements, offering visitors a different way to engage with devotional music. The combination of religious ceremonies and contemporary entertainment was aimed at making the celebrations appealing to audiences across age groups.

Three competitions offer cash prizes up to ₹ 1.51 lakh Delhi Tourism has also introduced three social media competitions as part of the celebrations. These include ‘RWA Rangoli’, ‘Shoot 'n Shine’ and ‘REEL It’, which invite registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), photography enthusiasts and content creators to showcase their creativity through festive-themed entries.

The competitions encourage participants to explore themes such as eco-friendly celebrations, sustainable decorations, Delhi's heritage, community spirit and kindness. Through these initiatives, the department aims to encourage community participation while promoting creative and responsible ways of celebrating Diwali.

The competitions feature cash prizes across three categories. The winner of ‘RWA Rangoli’ will receive the Golden Diya Award worth ₹71,000. The ‘Shoot 'n Shine’ competition carries the Golden Frame Award worth ₹1,01,000, while the winner of ‘REEL It’ will receive the Golden Lens Award worth ₹1,51,000.

The second day of the festival, scheduled for November 7 at Central Park, will feature cultural performances, another mega drone show and a bhajan clubbing session.

Through the initiative, the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism aim to promote Diwali as a collective celebration, encourage environmentally conscious festivities and provide residents with a platform for cultural and creative expression. The event is also intended to showcase Delhi as a destination for large-scale public celebrations, bringing together the capital's cultural heritage and contemporary forms of entertainment.