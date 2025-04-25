Discover Zurich: Unique Gastronomic Experiences and Hidden Gems

Zurich is a lovely destination for both business and leisure travellers, as the city has something in store for everyone. It is a joy for the culturally inclined, with its elegant way of blending history and modernity. Even featured in many Bollywood classics, it is a dream for the romantics with picturesque settings all around, and it excites the foodies as well with the variety of local and international cuisine. This guide takes you on a tour of the city's most beautiful outdoor spots, restaurants near Lake Zurich, and cultural hidden gems that make it so charming. Enjoy a locally curated lunch basket at Rieterpark as you soak in the elegant, historical aura and enjoy the far-off Alpine view.

Picture-perfect Picnic Spots

Still warm, deliciously smelling bread from the bakery, cheese from the fresh produce market, and a water bottle ready to fill up: that’s all it takes to enjoy the Zurich summer. Well, perhaps also the perfect spot to enjoy it all – here are some ideas:

Rieterpark

Zurich’slargest park seems just perfect for an idyllic picnic. With themost spectacular landscape garden, where some of its beech trees are more than 150 years old. A public treasure since 1945, Rieterpark comes to life in the spring when cherry plums, Japanese cherry blossoms, and magnolias bloom. Themuseum Rietberg, located in the park offers art from all over the world. At the Café in the museum, you can preorder a curated basket that also includes a cosy blanket.

Rechberg Park: Zurich’s Baroque Garden Escape

Designed in 1790, Rechberg Park is an unassuming yet magnificent baroque garden that is a short tram ride to the “Neumarkt” stop. Cherished by students and locals alike, the garden’s layout, with its courtyard, parterre, and terraces, has remained largely unchanged. The park also features a preserved relic of Swiss urban art history in the form of the striking graffiti “Undine” by controversial artist Harald Nägeli.

The original garden walls, elegant fountains, and expansive orangery still stand as a testament to Zurich’s rich horticultural heritage. A peaceful baroque gem tucked between Kunsthaus and the University, Rechbergpark is a quiet oasis in the heart of Zurich.

Around the Lake Basin

Head to Chinawiese, Rentenwiese or next to the beautiful Pavillon Le Corbusier and sit in the grass. Maybe you even feel like jumping into the refreshing water or treating your feet to a refreshing dip in the wonderfully clear waters of Lake Zurich after your lovely walk around the basin.

Au-Höngg River Pool

The Au-Höngg River Pool on Werd Island is a popular spot to hang out, relax, and take a cool dip. Along with a kiosk offering a range of delicacies, this riverside paradise also boasts several barbecue options, changing rooms, and a children's pool.

Tucked in the Höngg district, this location features a sunny lido area and a swimming-friendly canal, beside which visitors can relax and enjoy their picnic at leisure.

Waid Vantage Point

Located on Zurich’s Käferberg, this vantage point is accessible from the city by walking or by bus, and the best time to visit for taking souvenir photographs is sunrise and sunset. With simply breathtaking views, a picnic or romantic meal here, complemented by the on-site Die Waid restaurant, becomes a feast for the senses. Another great place for food to take away is the fabulous HILTL – the world's first vegetarian restaurant.

Waid Vantage Point offers one of the most amazing panoramic views of Zurich from atop Käferberg.

Lake Promenade

Along Lake Zurich is the walking path ‘Lake Promenade’, and the many lidos and green spaces around the promenade have made it popular with the locals and tourists. At Bürkliplatz, the promenade's outlook terrace offers panoramic views of the lake and the parks nearby.

Lake Promenade is bustling with street artists, local businesses, and inline skaters, making it a delightful spot to have a picnic.

Lindenhof

Lindenhof is a historic square in the middle of Zurich's Old Town that has some of the best views of the city. Originally a Roman fort in the fourth century, this peaceful site now overlooks the Grossmünster Church, City Hall, and Limmat River.

Josefwiese Park

In the hip Zurich-West area, Josefwiese is a much-loved park among the locals, featuring vibrant playgrounds, table tennis tables, and a beach volleyball court nearby. For the younger visitors, the park includes a children's playground and dancing water fountains to frolic in, while the on-site kiosk offers salads, barbecue specialities, and cool drinks.

Other Notable Spots

Beyond these highlights, other inviting picnic sites include Orelliweg, a lovely path linking the Rigiblick funicular to Zurich Zoo with plenty of benches for sporadic stops, and the Old Botanical Garden, a garden built in 1837 where locals and visitors can unwind on the grass under centuries-old trees while snacking on local delicacies.

Restaurants Around Lake Zurich

Belvoir Restaurant & Grill

Located in Rüschlikon, Belvoir Restaurant & Grill offers guests an exceptional dining experience with breathtaking views over Lake Zurich. The guests may eat al fresco on a large sun terrace with unhindered views of the glittering lake and far-off mountains during a laid-back business lunch or a sophisticated evening meal. Awarded 14 Gault Millau points, this restaurant is well-known for its open charcoal grill, which gives their rich meat and fish dishes a unique smoky taste.

Fischer’s Fritz

Situated by Lake Zurich, this restaurant has a giant terrace serving tender chicken with homemade sauces and traditional "Fischchnusperli", or crispy fish bits.

The laid-back atmosphere, together with the soft lapping water sounds and a cool breeze, adds ambiance to a laid-back meal that leaves you feeling both rejuvenated and connected to the appeal of the beautiful lake.

Fischerstube Zürihorn

Fischerstube Zürihorn, a famous site since 1939, is a living element of Zurich's lakeside legacy. Along with classic Zurich cuisine and even vegan choices, the menu presents various fish dishes drawn from Lake Zurich.

Hirschen am See

At Gasthof Hirschen am See, the focus is on seasonal, fresh food complemented with an unmatched view of Lake Zurich. Serving Mediterranean-inspired cuisine that highlights the finest of local produce, the restaurant has two separate dining areas housed under one roof.

Enjoy a leisurely lunch or a special dinner of seasonal dishes on the lakeside terrace, against the calm backdrop of the lake.

Keywest Seerestaurant

Located in Oberrieden, Keywest Seerestaurant has its own direct lakeside access where its private jetty lets patrons enjoy their meal with an enchanting view of the water. Celebrated for its creative starters, seasonal cuisine, and exceptional fish varieties, this restaurant's commitment to detail and freshness has won it praise, including the Golden Fish award.

Other notable mentions

Lake Side is well known for its large menu of fish, sushi, and a decadent Sunday brunch, all presented on a big terrace at Zürichhorn. The Pumpstation, meanwhile, turns a former waterworks pump into a lively grill restaurant with a Riviera-style atmosphere. Romantik Seehotel Sonne Küsnacht features gourmet cuisine in tasteful surroundings matched by a laid-back self-service beer garden.

Zurich’s Cultural Hidden Gems

Aside from the usual touristy spots, hidden treasures of Zurich abound in the city and offer urban adventurers intriguing cultural insights and invite visitors to discover the lesser-known side of Zurich.

Swiss Heritage Centre at Villa Patumbah

At this heritage centre, an interactive exhibition dedicated to exploring construction culture offers insights into how architectural monuments and handcrafted details have evolved. An impressive Asian temple, set beneath a glass dome, is accessible via guided tours. A monthly theatre tour adds an element of theatrical storytelling to the experience, led by the renowned immortal Butler Johann—who has served the villa for 130 years.

The Swiss Heritage Centre is housed in a beautiful late-19th-century villa with magnolias, Japanese cherry blossoms, and cherry plums in the surrounding park.

Giacometti Frescoes

The Giacometti frescoes housed at Zurich's city police headquarters will enthral art lovers. Painted between 1923 and 1925, Augusto Giacometti transformed an ordinary space into what is sometimes considered the most beautiful entrance hall of a police station in the world.

In warm red and ochre tones, the paintings on the ceiling and vault are decorative, while the paintings on the walls depict science and handicrafts.

Grossmünster: A Serene Retreat in the Old Town

Grossmünster Church in Zurich has a little-known cloister—a serene oasis of peace and reflection, right in the heart of the Old Town. Inspired by the works of naturalist Konrad Gessner, who is laid to rest here, the cloister encapsulates centuries of Zurich’s legacy.

Enge Church: Architectural Elegance

Referred to by locals as the “Sacré-Coeur of Zurich”, Enge Church is an architectural masterpiece and a fine example of the city’s rich religious and cultural history. This neo-Renaissance-style church, built between 1892 and 1894, has an elegant dome and detailed facade that reflect the craftsmanship and artistic sensibilities of the time.

Enge Church, perched on a moraine hill, commands attention with its striking neo-Renaissance design and panoramic views of Zurich.

Tranquility Amidst History: Sihlfeld Cemetery

The Sihfeld Cemetery, located in the Zürich-Wiedikon quarter, is the largest continuous green space in Zurich and doubles as a quiet park for meditation and walks. The cemetery is strewn with monuments and historical graves and also features the first two crematoriums in Switzerland. It is also home to the graves of renowned “Heidi” author Johanna Spyri and International Red Cross founder Henry Dunant, among others.x

Bruno Weber Park: A Wonderland of Art

Located near the city’s gateway, Bruno Weber Park is a sculpture park by Swiss artist Bruno Weber, where art and nature merge to create a fantastical landscape. This park is not merely a visual feast; it is an interactive playground where visitors are encouraged to touch, climb, and even explore the sculptures.

Recognised as the biggest sculpture park in Switzerland, it has earned international acclaim for its imaginative designs and interactive installations.

Enea Tree Museum: Where Nature and Innovation Meet

Spanning over 75,000 square meters and situated near the picturesque shores of Lake Zurich, the Enea Tree Museum features more than 50 trees from over 25 species, some of which are over a century old. Designed by landscape architect Enzo Enea, the museum offers an expansive, immersive experience that encourages leisurely strolls and reflective moments.

The Enea Tree Museum is an extraordinary fusion of botany, architecture, art, and design.

