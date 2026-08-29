Can yoga actually make you more spiritual? Why one 10-year practitioner is questioning the connection
One Reddit user recently raised that question after about 10 years of practising yoga. Here's all you need to know.
You may have started yoga for flexibility, strength or simply a break from a busy day. But after years on the mat, you may also find yourself asking a different question: Has yoga changed your inner life?
One Reddit user recently raised that question after about 10 years of practising yoga. In a post on the r/yoga community, the practitioner reflected on years of physical practices, including Ashtanga, Rocket and Power Yoga. They said meditation, kirtan and chanting now feel more connected to their spiritual search than asana alone.
The experience raises a larger question about modern yoga: Is the practice on the mat the same thing as the spiritual path described in traditional yoga philosophy?
Also Read Is spirituality more than meditation and mantras? A spiritual expert explains
What does yoga have to do with spirituality?
If you know yoga mainly through studio classes, you may think of it as a series of physical poses. But traditional yoga includes several practices beyond asana.
Yoga Journal's explanation of Patanjali's eight-limbed path describes asana as the third limb. The path also includes ethical principles, personal observances, breathwork, concentration, meditation and samadhi.
That means you can practise yoga physically without necessarily following every part of the wider tradition.
Also Read The 8 limbs of Yoga and how they can help you build a balanced life
Can yoga poses lead to a spiritual practice?
Yoga teachers have different views on how the physical practice fits into the larger path.
Experts say the eight-limbed path includes asana, meditation and devotional practices such as chanting. The physical practice alongside other ways of exploring presence and self-awareness.
Kia Miller, a Kundalini Yoga teacher at Kripalu, combines asana with breathwork, meditation and chanting. Her teaching reflects a tradition in which physical practice forms part of a broader spiritual approach.
So if your yoga class ends with savasana and you still feel no sudden spiritual connection, that does not necessarily mean you are doing yoga incorrectly.
Why meditation may feel different from asana?
The Reddit discussion also points to a common shift. You may begin with physical movement and later become more interested in meditation, chanting, breathwork or spiritual study.
This wider view can help explain why two people can practise yoga for years and have very different ideas about what feels spiritual.
Also Read Meditation isn't always about finding silence. Why spiritual experts are asking seekers to sit with the noise
Is yoga spiritual for everyone?
Not necessarily. A systematic review of research on yoga and spirituality found an association between yoga practice and several aspects of spirituality, including meaning, compassion and a search for insight. However, the researchers also warned that many of the studies had limitations and that more research was needed.
Yoga practice may remain mainly physical. For someone else, the mat may become a doorway to meditation, devotion or self-reflection.
Disclaimer: This is a user-generated article. Reader's discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More