Dolphins release K Riley Patterson, sign Zan

The Miami Dolphins released kicker Riley Patterson on Tuesday and signed Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad as his expected replacement. HT Image

The Dolphins also signed edge Rodney McGraw to the active roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Storm Duck and edge Andre Jones Jr.

Gonzalez worked out for Miami along with seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier Tuesday.

Gonzalez, 31, first signed with Miami as a free agent on March 12, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 10 and waived on Aug. 19 due to injury.

He was 19 of 22 on field-goal attempts with a long of 56, and made 17 of 18 extra-point attempts in nine games with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Gonzalez is 115 of 142 on field goals and 163 of 171 on extra points in 79 regular-season games for five teams since 2017. He did not appear in an NFL game from 2022-23.

Patterson, 27, was in his second season with the Dolphins. After missing only two of his 29 field-goal attempts last season, he missed two field goals in nine attempts and one of six extra points in the first five games in 2026.

In Miami's 31-24 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, Patterson missed an extra-point try with 45 seconds remaining.

For his career, Patterson has made 86.6% of his field-goal attempts with a long of 54 in 66 games for six teams since 2021.

McGraw, 24, has appeared in two games and has five tackles. An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, he signed to the Dolphins' practice squad on Sept. 10.

Duck, 25, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 30. He played in 16 games for the Dolphins from 2024-25 and made 34 tackles and five passes defensed.

Jones, who turns 28 on Sunday, played in three games for the Dolphins this season without recording a tackle. He played on 66% of the special teams snaps . Jones has career totals of 10 tackles and three passes defensed in 22 regular-season games for the Washington Commanders , Buffalo Bills and Dolphins. Washington selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tucker, 36, starred for the Baltimore Ravens for 13 seasons, compiling the second-highest field-goal success rate in NFL history.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion has not played since the league suspended him for 10 games in 2025 following allegations that Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. Tucker has denied the allegations.

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