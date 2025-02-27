GIS 2025 in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh secures significant investment proposals and employment opportunities

The two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal concluded with substantial investment commitments, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a major investment hub for Indian and global investors alike. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said the summit was a big success, highlighting the state’s potential to contribute to India’s economic expansion as it treads on the path to becoming a $5 trillion economy. Madhya Pradesh secures significant investment proposals at GIS 2025.

The summit garnered a total of ₹26.61 lakh crore in investment proposals, including those from the Adani Group, with the potential to generate 17.34 lakh jobs across various sectors. Union Minister Shah said the summit was an achievement for both Madhya Pradesh and the whole country.

“Madhya Pradesh will definitely become a major industrial state. The confidence of investors in investing in Madhya Pradesh has increased. Stable and strong government, transparent administration, useful policies, supportive social environment are the bases for economic progress, which are present in Madhya Pradesh,” he said, addressing the closing session of the two-day Global Investors Summit held at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya campus in Bhopal.

Sector-wise investments

The Department of Industrial Policy has been a leading destination for investors at the summit, securing proposals valued at ₹8.616 lakh crore. The setting-up of industries across sector lines is anticipated to create approximately 6,00,000 new jobs within Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Yadav spoke about the state’s dedication to establishing an encouraging business climate, that is focussed on simplifying regulations, improving infrastructure, and facilitating ease of operations. The year 2025 has been designated as the “Year of Industry” in Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the state’s resolve to drive industrial expansion and generate employment.

Madhya Pradesh is also poised to become a significant force in the emerging New and Renewable Energy sector, which is gaining a lot of significance internationally, with investments to the tune of ₹5.72 lakh crore in the sector – across solar and wind power, biofuel, etc and projections of 140,000 new jobs being created as a result of the same. This includes signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) exceeding ₹2 lakh crore with major corporations such as Reliance Industries Limited, Avaada Energy Private Limited, and Torrent Power Limited. The state is prioritising renewable energy, aiming to source half of its electricity from sustainable sources in the years to come.

Madhya Pradesh’s unique treasure is its mineral resources, including diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, and manganese, Madhya Pradesh. According to Chief Minister Dr Yadav, this offers numerous investment opportunities in the mining sector as the state government intends to increase its mineral revenue five-fold. Towards this, the Mining and Mineral Resources Department secured investment proposals totaling ₹3.22 lakh crore, with an expected creation of 55,000 jobs.

The other major area of focus, which also leverages upon the strategic location of the state and its natural beauty and wildlife, is tourism. By 2047, the tourism sector’s contribution to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to exceed the 10 per cent mark. Madhya Pradesh unveiled attractive policies at GIS 2025 to position itself as a premier tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers, highlighting the natural beauty and wildlife reserves that the state is home to. Total investment proposals in the tourism and hospitality sector surpassed ₹4,468 crore, earmarked for projects like cruise tourism, film production, hotel and resort construction, water parks, golf courses, and the enhancement of existing tourism facilities.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, the ambassador for the state, shared his experience of shooting in MP at the summit and said: “About 20 years ago, I played the role of a guide in a film in Madhya Pradesh. Since then, I fell in love with MP. Domestic tourists have to be told that there is no need to go abroad for tourism, everything is in MP itself. I myself will come to visit Madhya Pradesh with my entire family next month.”

The Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Food Processing received investment proposals amounting to ₹4,000 crore. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s status as the first state in India with a land bank of one lakh hectares, coupled with essential infrastructure for investment. He stressed on the need to promote food processing to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce. The government plans to expand the total land area under horticulture crops from 27 lakh to 32 lakh hectares within five years, and increase production from 400 lakh to 500 lakh metric tonnes.

Some of the other sectors attracting investment include urban development and housing, with proposed investments of ₹1.97 lakh crore expected to create 230,000 jobs; science and technology, with proposed investments of ₹78,000 crore; and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with proposed investments of ₹21,000 crore. The Adani Group announced a substantial investment of ₹2.10 lakh crore, anticipated to generate 100,000 jobs.

Looking ahead

Madhya Pradesh aims to achieve a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of US $ 2.1 trillion ( ₹248.6 lakh crore) by 2047-48, according to a report by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) titled ‘A Visioning Madhya Pradesh Economy@2047’.

Dr Yadav reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ongoing industrial and business development to help meet this goal, as he announced plans for sector-specific industry conclaves in the state in the future. He highlighted the beautification of Bhopal and plans for a new convention centre where these events can be organised. Union Minister Shah also reiterated the government’s focus on balanced development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s development by 2047. The summit’s outcomes in the form of investment proposals reflect increased investor confidence in Madhya Pradesh and its potential as a global industrial hub.

