How to Choose the Right Samsung Fridge for Your Home This Navratri 2026?

Navratri brings nine nights of celebrations, fasting, feasting, and family gatherings and a refrigerator that handles all of it without running out of space or compromising on freshness is one of the most practical things an Indian kitchen can have. From storing vrat ingredients, fresh fruits, and homemade sweets to keeping dairy and leftovers fresh for guests arriving over the nine days, the demand on a refrigerator during Navratri is higher than at most other points in the year. Samsung’s fridge range in 2026 covers single door Direct Cool models for smaller households, double door Frost Free models for families, and French door configurations for large households, all with Digital Inverter technology backed by a 10-year compressor warranty. The key is choosing a capacity and set of features you will find useful long after Navratri ends. Compare single-door, double-door, and French-door Samsung refrigerator models. Explore the right capacity for your family and find out how to buy one on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance. (AI-generated image for illustration purpose only.)

A new Samsung refrigerator is also a purchase you can plan around your monthly budget. Bajaj Finance gives you access to over 1 million products across 550+ brands at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This gives you the flexibility to compare refrigerators by capacity, energy rating, cooling, and storage features while spreading the cost into manageable monthly instalments.

Why consider upgrading to a Samsung fridge this Navratri?

Navratri often means extra cooking, visiting relatives, and more food to store. If your current fridge struggles with everyday groceries, here is why an upgrade may be worth considering.

More space for festive cooking: Fruits, vrat ingredients, sweets, and prepared meals need proper storage. A larger fridge with adjustable shelves helps keep everything organised.

Festive offers: Retailers may offer seasonal discounts, exchange benefits, and financing schemes. Compare deals across partner stores to find better value.

Flexible Easy EMIs: A refrigerator with more storage or better energy efficiency may cost more upfront. Easy EMIs let you spread the expense into monthly instalments. Choose a refrigerator that meets your everyday needs, not just the extra demands of Navratri.

Which Samsung fridge type is right for your household?

Samsung offers three main refrigerator types, each suited to different family sizes, kitchen spaces, and storage needs.