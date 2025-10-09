Imagine Art & Design Fair 2025: A Tribute to Artistic Brilliance

Delhi is preparing for one of its most exciting cultural gatherings this October as the Imagine Art & Design Fair returns for its highly anticipated 2025 edition. Taking place from October 10th to 12th at the PSOI Club, Nehru Park, the fair once again sets out to redefine how audiences experience creativity. Conceived by Aditi Kapoor and Ruchi Sibal, Imagine was founded on the principle of accessibility, designed as a democratic platform that makes art and design more approachable, immersive, and participatory. Delhi's Imagine Art & Design Fair returns from October 10-12, 2025, at PSOI Club, showcasing diverse galleries, designers, and artists.

This year’s edition brings together a diverse group of participants who represent the very best of India’s art and design landscape. Visitors will encounter an expansive line-up of galleries, designers, and artists who each contribute to the vibrancy and inclusivity of the fair.

The participating galleries are:

Aim Gallery

Art & You

Art Magnum

Artazzle

Artrise Art

Creativity Art Gallery

Easel Stories

Galerie Art Eterne

Gallery Vision Art

Jaipur Centre of Culture and Arts (JCCA)

MeMeraki

OPS Art Gallery

Sangeet Shyamala

Studio Paradise Contemporary

The Aart Orchard

The Lexicon Art

Uchaan Arts

The participating designers are:

Anantaya

Artjogi

Raseel at Casa Pop

Jaipur Rugs

Mukul Goyal

Paradise Road Design

PortsideCafé Furniture Studio

The Art Collectible

The participating artists are:

Anuja Aggrawal, Pankaj Bhawdekar, Ramdas Lodhi

Bahaar Art & Design

Honey Gupta, Mousumi Sircar

Nikita Agarwal

Sima Patel

Amit Srivastava, Neeraj Sharma, Swasti Jain

Jyoti Kalra, Kunal Kapoor, Parul Jain, Meenu Goyal

Savya Jain

Smitaa V Jain by Uchaan Arts

Sudha Art Gallery

Beyond the impressive list of participants, Imagine 2025 introduces several new features designed to enhance the visitor experience. A Masters Gallery will showcase attainable works by celebrated names, opening up collecting to a broader audience while retaining a sense of prestige and legacy. A Design Capsule will serve as a laboratory of innovation, presenting limited-edition objects and experimental installations that blur the line between functional design and art. These features reflect Imagine’s ongoing commitment to creating a space that is not only a showcase but also a platform for discovery and dialogue.

The fair remains deeply committed to accessibility. By offering artworks at prices ranging from attainable pieces ideal for first-time buyers to significant keepsake collections, Imagine ensures that the world of collecting is open to all. This balance makes the fair a destination where seasoned collectors, curious newcomers, and casual visitors can all find works that resonate with them.

An important aspect of the 2025 edition is its collaboration with Delhi Tourism. This partnership strengthens Imagine’s ties with the cultural fabric of the city, positioning Delhi not only as the host but also as an active participant in nurturing creativity. By working together, Imagine and Delhi Tourism highlight the city’s role as a hub for artistic exchange and cultural enrichment, making this edition a particularly meaningful one.

Speaking about the ethos of the fair, founders Aditi Kapoor and Ruchi Sibal said, “Imagine is more than an art fair—it’s a cultural movement. From the moment you enter, you are not just a viewer but a participant in a living, breathing canvas of art, design, and ideas. Our ethos is rooted in accessibility, diversity, and dialogue, and we want every guest to feel like they are part of something much larger than a fair—it’s an experience.”

Looking to the future, Imagine envisions itself as a platform that will continue to evolve. Each edition builds upon the last, adding new layers of collaboration, experimentation, and inclusivity. Plans for expanded design initiatives, deeper engagement with masters, and formats that further democratise art and design ensure that the fair will keep growing in scope and impact.

The Imagine Art & Design Fair 2025 is set to be a highlight of Delhi’s cultural calendar, reaffirming its position as an inclusive, forward-thinking, and engaging platform that brings together the best of art and design. With its mix of established names and emerging voices, traditional practices and experimental innovations, and its ethos of collaboration and openness, the fair offers something for everyone who attends.

The Imagine Art & Design Fair 2025 will take place from October 10th to 12th at PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Delhi. Tickets are available at district.in, and updates can be followed on Instagram via @imagineartdesignfair.

