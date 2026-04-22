MP CM Mohan Yadav backs NDA during campaigns in Tamil Nadu, attacks DMK-Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned in Tamil Nadu’s Rasipuram constituency, backing the BJP-AIADMK alliance and launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK and Congress, which he accused of corruption, dynastic politics and opposing women’s empowerment. MP CM Mohan Yadav alleged corruption and failures in Tamil Nadu's governance, urging voters to support NDA candidate Dr Premkumar.

Addressing a public rally in Rasipuram, Yadav urged voters to support NDA candidate Dr Premkumar, claiming that public sentiment was in favour of a change in government. He expressed confidence that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said he was campaigning in support of Premkumar, whom he described as a popular candidate in the constituency. He also predicted that the NDA would form the next government in Tamil Nadu with a strong majority, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, Thursday, with counting scheduled for May 4. Rasipuram, a reserved constituency in Namakkal district, is among the 234 assembly segments in the state. The contest is expected to be primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA, though actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has also entered the fray.

Attacking the DMK-led government, Yadav described it as corrupt and exploitative, alleging that it was driven by “mafia networks” and had failed to deliver basic services. He cited issues such as electricity shortages and lack of clean drinking water in Rasipuram as examples of governance failures.

The chief minister also accused the DMK and Congress of blocking the women’s reservation legislation, claiming that the opposition feared the rise of another strong woman leader like former CM J Jayalalithaa. He said denying representation to women amounted to an insult to half the country’s population and a betrayal of women from ordinary and farming families.

Yadav further alleged that both parties were engaged in dynastic politics and had historically deprived the poor of their rights. He said the ongoing election would give voters an opportunity to end what he described as decades of family rule in the state.

Pitching the NDA as an alternative, Yadav said a “double-engine government” of the BJP and AIADMK would accelerate development and ensure transparent governance in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and outreach to the state, including the representation of Tamil leaders at the national level.

He pointed to the roles held by leaders from Tamil Nadu, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as evidence of the Centre’s engagement with the state. He also referred to efforts to promote Tamil language education in higher studies and the symbolic installation of the Sengol in Parliament as recognition of Tamil heritage.

Invoking cultural and spiritual references, Yadav linked Ujjain’s Mahakal temple with Rameswaram and said Tamil Nadu plays a key role in India’s development journey. He also paid tribute to prominent personalities from the state, including former president A P J Abdul Kalam and Nobel laureate C V Raman.

The campaign in Tamil Nadu has intensified ahead of polling, with major political parties stepping up outreach efforts across constituencies. The DMK-Congress alliance has framed the women’s reservation bill as a pretext for seat delimitation, accusing the BJP of using it politically, while highlighting DMK’s welfare track record. They have also targeted the Centre over alleged fund denial to Tamil Nadu, lack of metro projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, and attempts to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy.

(With ANI inputs)