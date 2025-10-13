Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacts with persons with disabilities at the world’s largest café chain run by people with disabilities; initiative led by the Adani Group under Shri Jeet Adani’s vision for inclusive airports NAVI MUMBAI, India — [October 13, 2025] — In a landmark moment celebrating India’s commitment to inclusion and dignity, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Mitti Café during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, an initiative led by the Adani Group under the visionary leadership of Shri Jeet Adani, CEO of Adani Airports. The Prime Minister spent meaningful time with employees of Mitti Café—individuals with physical, intellectual, and psychiatric disabilities—acknowledging their skill, professionalism, and contribution to India’s growing movement for disability inclusion. The visit underscored a powerful message: that the strength of a nation is defined not just by its infrastructure but by how it empowers every citizen to participate with dignity and pride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Mitti Café at Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport, Celebrating Inclusion and Empowerment

Watch on YouTube:

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, saw Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally greet Mitti Café’s team members and learn about their work across India’s airports and institutions.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth:

Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Café is a nationally and internationally recognized social enterprise that provides meaningful employment and livelihood opportunities to adults with physical, intellectual, and psychiatric disabilities. Established around 2015, the organization operates cafés across India, making it the world’s largest chain of cafés run entirely by persons with disabilities.

At the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the café serves not only as a hospitality space but as a living symbol of inclusion in action. Under the Adani Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, Mitti Café has partnered with Adani Airports, headed by Shri Jeet Adani, to create inclusive workplaces that reflect empathy, equity, and empowerment. The Jeet Adani’s support of Mitti Café aligns with India’s broader vision of accessible infrastructure and equal opportunity, complementing national efforts to make airports not only gateways of progress but also symbols of compassion and diversity.

Prime Minister’s Endorsement of Dignity Through Work

During his visit, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed happiness and encouragement after interacting with the café’s team members, many of whom have overcome significant personal and social challenges to build livelihoods with dignity. For the team, the moment was emotional and historic.

Alina Alam, Founder and CEO of Mitti Café

Alina Alam, Founder and CEO of Mitti Café, shared: “The Prime Minister is a visionary, and by coining the term Divyangjan, he has created opportunities of respect, dignity, and empowerment for persons with disabilities across India. Our team was extremely excited to meet him. We thank the Adani Group and Jeet Adani for their vision in ensuring that persons with disabilities have space and opportunities across all their airports.”

The Prime Minister’s engagement at Mitti Café stands as a reaffirmation of India’s inclusive policy framework and his administration’s ongoing emphasis on empowering Divyangjan through education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Global Recognition and a Movement for Inclusion:

Over the years, Mitti Café has gained national and international acclaim for demonstrating that employment for persons with disabilities can be both sustainable and impactful. The organization operates in partnership with public and private institutions, integrating disability inclusion into mainstream corporate and public ecosystems.

Its work has been endorsed by a distinguished list of leaders, including:

Its work has been endorsed by a distinguished list of leaders, including:

President Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated Mitti Cafés at Rashtrapati Bhawan and Rashtrapati Nilayam.

Speaker Om Birla visited the Mitti Café at Hansraj College.

visited the Mitti Café at Hansraj College. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud who inaugurated the Mitti Café at the Supreme Court of India.

who inaugurated the Mitti Café at the Supreme Court of India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , inaugurated Mitti Café at Lucknow International Airport.

, inaugurated Mitti Café at Lucknow International Airport. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , visited Mitti Café at the India Coffee Board.

, visited Mitti Café at the India Coffee Board. Jeet Adani , CEO of Adani Airports, inaugurated the Mumbai International Airport outlet.

, CEO of Adani Airports, inaugurated the Mumbai International Airport outlet. Gautam Adani , Chairman of Adani Group, personally praised Mitti Café’s efforts.

, Chairman of Adani Group, personally praised Mitti Café’s efforts. Narayan Murthy , Founder of Infosys, commended Mitti Café’s work on Doordarshan.

, Founder of Infosys, commended Mitti Café’s work on Doordarshan. Prem Watsa , Chairman of Fairfax Holdings, inaugurated a Mitti Café at Bangalore International Airport.

, Chairman of Fairfax Holdings, inaugurated a Mitti Café at Bangalore International Airport. Azim Premji, Founder of Wipro, has publicly lauded the organization’s mission.

These endorsements demonstrate that disability inclusion is no longer a charitable act—it is a core principle of modern corporate social responsibility and an essential pillar of equitable economic growth.

Recognition and Awards:

Mitti Café’s journey has been marked by consistent national and international recognition for its pioneering work in disability inclusion, social entrepreneurship, and sustainable employment. The organization has been honored with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities by the Honorable President of India, the United Nations Intercultural Innovation Award, and the NITI Aayog Women Transforming India Award. Its founder, Alina Alam, has been celebrated as a Commonwealth Youth Icon and has received the CNBC–Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the Indian Express Stree Shakti Award, and the Frontier Awards at Cannes.

The organization’s commitment to inclusion has also been recognized through the NCPEDP Helen Keller Award, Assocham Best Employer for Persons with Disabilities Award, FICCI Flo Best Social Innovation Award, and the CII Annual Business Summit Award for Best Social Enterprise. Mitti Café and its founder have received multiple honors including the Young Achievers Award, Deccan Herald Changemakers, EKAM Award, Nina Sibal Memorial Award, Pinnacle Award, and the Women Entrepreneur of the Year – BLR HiFliers Award.

Alina Alam has been a four-time TEDx speaker and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, further amplifying the organization’s global impact. Mitti Café’s innovative work has been recognized by Entrepreneur Challenge at Dell and CNBC-TV18, F&B Virtuoso Awards, and the 4th Healthcare Heroes Conclave Award.

In recent years, the organization’s contributions have received continued support from national leaders — President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated two Mitti Cafés at Rashtrapati Bhawan in 2024 and 2025; Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud inaugurated the café at the Supreme Court of India in 2023; and Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy endorsed Mitti Café’s mission on national television.

The Adani Group’s Leadership in Social Impact:

The Adani Group’s partnership with Mitti Café is part of its broader CSR commitment to sustainable business and inclusive development. Under Jeet Adani’s leadership, the Group has been integrating accessibility and community engagement into the design and operation of its airports.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, envisioned as one of the most advanced in the Asia-Pacific region, features design elements that make it accessible for all travelers, including persons with reduced mobility. By integrating a café run by people with disabilities into the airport’s central public area, the Adani Group demonstrates how corporate partnerships can drive inclusive employment and positive social transformation.

Jeet Adani’s involvement extends beyond infrastructure; it reflects a belief that business success and social equity can co-exist. The presence of Mitti Café at the new airport sends a message to travelers from across the world that India’s airports are not only world-class in technology and efficiency but also in humanity.

Stories of Strength and Skill:

Mitti Café’s employees, referred to as “changemakers,” represent diverse forms of ability. Many have hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, or physical challenges, yet serve thousands of customers daily with precision and professionalism.

At the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the upcoming Mitti Café outlet is set to welcome travelers with a warm and inclusive environment. The café will be operated by a team of individuals with disabilities, trained to deliver the same efficiency, service excellence, and hospitality standards as any leading corporate café chain. The initiative aims to demonstrate that skill and capability are universal when provided with the right platform.

Each café under the Mitti banner not only generates employment but also raises awareness about inclusion, inviting patrons to rethink disability from a lens of strength and potential rather than limitation.

A Broader Mission: Empowerment Through Enterprise:

Since its inception, Mitti Café has trained and employed over 6,000 adults with disabilities, serving millions of customers across airports, universities, corporate campuses, and public institutions.

Through its cafés, training centers, and awareness programs, the organization works to bridge the opportunity gap for persons with disabilities in India’s workforce. Its scalable model has inspired similar initiatives in other countries and has been featured in multiple global forums for inclusive employment and social entrepreneurship.

The organization’s impact metrics are telling:

Over 6,000 persons with disabilities trained and employed.

Operations in more than 100 locations across India.

Partnerships with public institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and government entities.

Recognition by national media and international bodies for innovation in inclusion.

Over 21 million meals and beverages served by people with disabilities to date.

Mitti Café’s model is based on a simple but transformative idea — that economic independence is the foundation of dignity. By creating self-sustaining cafés and enterprises run by people with disabilities, the organization has proven that inclusion is not just possible, but profitable and scalable.

The Power of Example:

The Prime Minister’s visit amplifies what Mitti Café has long represented: a movement from sympathy to respect, from charity to opportunity. In India’s evolving landscape of corporate social responsibility, initiatives like Mitti Café demonstrate how private enterprise and government leadership can converge to create meaningful impact. When national infrastructure projects such as airports become inclusive, they not only connect cities but also hearts — symbolizing unity through equality.

As Alina Alam reflected after the event: “We have always believed that inclusion is not an act of kindness but of justice. The Prime Minister’s encouragement and Jeet Adani’s support remind us that true progress is inclusive progress.”

A Defining Moment for Disability Inclusion in India:

The day at Navi Mumbai International Airport will be remembered not only for its architectural marvel but for the humanity that filled its halls. As cameras captured the Prime Minister smiling and interacting with team members at Mitti Café, millions witnessed a narrative of empowerment unfold in real time.

The symbolism was clear: India’s next era of growth will be built not just on economic strength but on compassion and inclusion. Mitti Café’s presence at the airport stands as a living example of how public-private collaboration can redefine accessibility, equality, and opportunity in the world’s largest democracy.

About Mitti Café:

Mitti Café is a non-profit social enterprise providing meaningful employment, livelihood opportunities, and training for adults with physical, intellectual, and psychiatric disabilities. Founded by Alina Alam, the organization has grown into the world’s largest chain of cafés run by persons with disabilities, operating across airports, government institutions, universities, and corporate campuses.

Through its mission of inclusion and empowerment, Mitti Café aims to change perceptions of disability and create a society where every individual is recognized for their abilities. The organization’s work has been recognized with several national and international awards and supported by global leaders, corporations, and public institutions.

For more information, visit www.mitticafe.org

