Punjab’s Digital Push Processes 437 Services Online, Reaching 1.85 Lakh Citizens by 2025

Punjab has emerged as a national frontrunner in digital governance, achieving a historic transformation of its administrative system by 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In a decisive break from traditional bureaucratic practices, the state has ensured that government services are now delivered directly to citizens’ homes, eliminating the need for repeated office visits and middlemen. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Cabinet Minister Aman Arora during a review of the state’s digital governance initiatives, aimed at delivering public services directly to citizens’ homes.

Highlighting the scale of this transformation, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said that over 1.85 lakh citizens have already benefited from 437 government services through the flagship “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” initiative. The programme has significantly reduced delays, improved transparency, and provided particular relief to senior citizens and residents of rural areas, who earlier faced difficulties accessing government offices.

One of the most striking reforms has taken place in the Revenue Department, traditionally associated with red tape and corruption. According to official data, more than 12.46 lakh applications have been processed online by patwaris, making land and property-related services faster, paperless, and corruption-free. The introduction of QR-coded digital certificates has further enhanced security and authenticity, ensuring that citizens receive verified documents without relying on intermediaries.

A key driver behind this efficiency has been the implementation of a real-time Digital Dashboard, which allows continuous monitoring of service delivery across departments. As a result, pendency in government services has dropped to an unprecedented 0.33 percent, the lowest in Punjab’s administrative history.

Minister Aman Arora said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued clear directives that public services must be delivered within defined timelines, without excuses or delays. “Punjab has shown that when technology is combined with strong political will, governance can become transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric,” he said.

With these reforms, Punjab has set a benchmark for digital governance in India, demonstrating how technology-led administration can restore public trust and directly serve the welfare of the common man.