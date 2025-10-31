Resham Dhaba: The Enduring Culinary Landmark of Murthal

Nestled in the culinary center of Murthal, Resham Dhaba transcends the typical dining experience—it stands as a vibrant piece of history. Founded in 1960 by Sardar Mahinder Singh and named in honour of his son Resham Singh, this unpretentious yet legendary establishment has been offering authentic Punjabi flavours for more than five decades, captivating food lovers from all backgrounds. Resham Dhaba is famous for its giant parathas and slow-cooked Dal Makhani, preserving culinary traditions. (Source: Resham Dhaba)

Popularly known as the “Train Wala Dhaba”, it features a unique railway theme where food is delivered to customers’ tables via a miniature toy train. This innovative idea appeals greatly to families, particularly children.

Train Wala Dhaba (Source: Resham Dhaba)

Similar to many eateries in Murthal, Resham Dhaba is famous for its North Indian cuisine, especially its parathas. The standout dish is the ‘Pratham’ or Special Paratha, known for being exceptionally large and unique, often referred to as the ‘Biggest Paratha of Murthal’, ‘Gigantic Resham Paratha’, or ‘21-inch Special Paratha’ (filled with six distinct types of vegetables), in various reports. This oversized, special paratha is among their hallmark offerings and has attracted considerable attention.

Gigantic Resham Paratha. (Source: Resham Dhaba)

Celebrated for its Dal Makhani, which is lovingly slow-cooked overnight to achieve the ideal taste, and its sumptuous, ghee-rich tawa and tandoori parathas, every dish here showcases the simplicity and richness of traditional Punjabi cuisine. The kheer, served in traditional clay pots, rounds off an unforgettable meal with a sweet touch.

The dhaba has a super cool ‘Robotic Waitress’ that adds a fun twist to its tech-savvy dining experience! This friendly robot serves delicious food right to your table. It really makes the dhaba stand out, especially when you see how it works alongside its other unique features. The robot represents the latest advancements in service robotics, likely featuring an internal navigation system and sensors to traverse designated paths and avoid glitches. This fusion of classic dhaba dishes and modern service methods ensures it stands out along the Murthal highway.

Robotic Waitress. (Source: Resham Dhaba)

Today, Manpreet and Surender Singh, grandsons of the founder, are proud to uphold the legacy of Resham Dhaba, maintaining the rich culinary traditions that have made it a treasured name in the local food community.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.