UPES Placement Season 2026 Begins on a Strong Note

UPES has opened its Placements 2026 season with encouraging early outcomes, reflecting steady recruiter engagement and the university’s focus on industry-integrated learning model. Since the start of the current placement season in September, 505 students have been placed with 533 offers extended by 59 recruiting organisations that made selections. Overall, 63 companies have participated in this season’s recruitment drive so far. UPES's Placements 2026 season reports 505 placements with 533 offers from 59 organisations. (Source: UPES)

Based on the offers received so far, the highest CTC stands at ₹52 lakh per annum, with the top 10% average at ₹23.79 LPA. Early placements reflect a mix of technology, consulting, digital, manufacturing, legal and energy employers. Salesforce, Oracle, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, Razorpay, Britannia, NielsenIQ and ExxonMobil headline the list of marquee brands on campus, alongside hiring from technology and consulting firms.

Commenting on the strong start, Manish Madaan, Registrar, UPES, said, “Placements 2026 have begun on a steady, positive note, reflecting the strength of our industry–academia linkages. At UPES, a transdisciplinary, industry-integrated curriculum, that’s grounded in research, live projects and mentorship, prepares our students to add value from day one. I am grateful for the continued trust of our recruiting partners. Building on UPES’s recent record of 100% placements over successive years, we expect this cycle to close near full placement across schools.”

The start of the season has set a good momentum across schools at UPES, led by the School of Computer Science, which has recorded 380 placements across IT services, fintech and product roles, with a highest CTC of ₹52 LPA and a top10% average of ₹26.44 LPA. The School of Business has seen 69 placements so far, anchored by consulting, consumer, digital and analytics roles, at EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Britannia and Nielsen IQ, with an average CTC of ₹8.90 LPA, while the School of Law has registered 18 placements at an average of ₹8.44 LPA across firms and corporate legal teams. The School of Advanced Engineering has begun with 25 placements spanning core engineering, EPC and energy employers, with an average CTC of ₹8.19 LPA. Early offers also flowed in for the School of Design, the School of Health Sciences & Technology, and the School of Liberal Studies & Media.

In terms of the sectors, so far placements are concentrated in IT & ITeS (about 75%), spanning software engineering, data, cloud, cybersecurity and platform roles; Research & Consulting (about 9%) across strategy, risk, digital transformation and analytics; and Energy/Power/Utilities & EPC (about 7%), with core engineering, project and operations roles, while Legal (about 3%) and steady hiring across Healthcare/Pharma, FMCG/Consumer, Oil & Gas, Industrial Automation and Manufacturing complete the current mix.

