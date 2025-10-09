Uttarakhand Chief Minister Discusses Railway Infrastructure Expansion with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday to review the state’s ongoing and proposed railway infrastructure projects. The discussion focused on enhancing passenger connectivity, upgrading key railway stations, and expanding the network to remote districts of the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi during discussions on railway development projects in Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami urged the central government to take up the expansion and strengthening of Dehradun and Haridwar railway stations and to develop them as model railway stations under the Ministry of Railways’ modernization plan. He also requested that the Haridwar–Dehradun rail line doubling project be fully funded by the central government, given the importance of the route for both tourism and regional mobility.

The Union Minister reportedly agreed in principle to the proposal for upgrading both stations to model standards. He assured the Chief Minister that the ministry would conduct a detailed review of the financial implications of the line-doubling project and take an appropriate decision.

Focus on Regional Rail Connectivity

Chief Minister Dhami also raised the matter of the Tanakpur–Bageshwar rail line project, which is currently under consideration. He requested that the alignment of the line be modified to include the Almora and Someshwar regions, two key areas that would benefit greatly from direct railway access. He further suggested that provisions for road access through tunnels be examined alongside the rail development to strengthen inter-modal connectivity in the Kumaon region.

In response, Minister Vaishnaw said the proposal would be studied to assess feasibility, especially in terms of engineering and environmental factors, given the terrain and sensitivity of the region.

The Tanakpur–Bageshwar line has been a longstanding demand from local communities, as it is expected to provide a vital link between the lower hills and interior districts, promoting tourism, trade, and easier movement of agricultural goods.

Transfer of Land for State Use

The Chief Minister also requested that the old Rishikesh railway station, which has been closed following the opening of the new Yog Nagari Rishikesh station, be officially transferred to the state government for redevelopment. He said that the state would explore the use of the land for public infrastructure or civic purposes.

Dhami added that if additional land is required for improving operations at the new Yog Nagari station, the state government would extend full cooperation to the railways. The Union Minister gave his in-principle consent to the request, acknowledging the state’s willingness to support future operational needs.

More Frequent Train Services

In another development, Minister Vaishnaw agreed to increase the frequency of the Dehradun–Tanakpur weekly train to three times a week. The decision is expected to ease travel between Garhwal and Kumaon regions and improve transport accessibility for both residents and tourists.

The Chief Minister thanked the Railway Minister for this approval, noting that better inter-district connectivity has been a consistent demand from people across the state.

A Step Towards Balanced Regional Development

Officials present at the meeting said that the discussions reflect Uttarakhand’s effort to balance its growing urban transport requirements with the needs of its remote and mountainous areas. Upgrading major junctions like Dehradun and Haridwar would help manage increasing passenger inflows, particularly during the Char Dham Yatra and other peak tourist seasons, while the proposed extensions to Almora and Bageshwar aim to bring development opportunities closer to interior regions.

Over the past few years, the Ministry of Railways has undertaken a series of projects aimed at improving connectivity in hill states. These include electrification of key routes, modernisation of signalling systems, and redesigning of passenger amenities. Uttarakhand’s latest proposals build on these initiatives, seeking greater integration between the state’s tourism, agriculture, and industrial corridors.

Broader Context

Transport experts say that enhanced railway connectivity can play a significant role in decongesting road networks and reducing logistics costs in the hill regions. The emphasis on developing stations as model hubs also reflects a shift toward passenger comfort, accessibility, and improved service quality.

The meeting between Dhami and Vaishnaw is part of a series of consultations between the Uttarakhand government and various central ministries to secure funding and technical support for large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, hydropower, and tourism development.

While the central government’s final decision on cost-sharing for the Haridwar–Dehradun doubling project is awaited, the meeting signals positive momentum for Uttarakhand’s long-term transport vision.