Uttarakhand CM Dhami gives appointment letters to 101 new livestock, sugar department staff

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday handed appointment letters to 101 selected candidates for the Animal Husbandry Department and Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department at the Chief Minister Camp Office. The appointees include 88 Livestock Extension Officers and 13 Sugarcane Supervisors. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. (@pushkardhami X/ANI Photo) (@pushkardhami X)

Congratulating the newly appointed personnel, Dhami said receiving appointment letters reflected their hard work, discipline and determination. He urged them to use their knowledge, energy and new ideas to improve government functioning.

The Chief Minister said the state government had implemented a strict anti-copying law to ensure transparent recruitment. He said government jobs were now being secured on merit and talent. More than 34,000 young people had secured government employment during the past five years.

Dhami said the two departments were directly linked to the rural economy. Livestock rearing supports the livelihoods of thousands of families in hill areas and women’s economic empowerment.

He said Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri State Livestock Mission were promoting livestock and dairy activities. The government is also providing subsidised units for cow, goat, sheep and poultry rearing, along with artificial insemination, vaccination and veterinary services.

Dhami said sugarcane surveys had been made online and transparent, while sugarcane clinics and advisory centres were providing farmers information on technology, improved varieties and scientific cultivation. Farmers in Uttarakhand receive ₹5 more per quintal than the rate in Uttar Pradesh.

He asked the appointees to ensure timely and transparent delivery of government schemes and work sensitively with farmers and livestock owners. The appointees were urged to follow the principles of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction while performing their duties with honesty and discipline. He wished them success in their responsibilities.