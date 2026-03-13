Uttarakhand ranked among top Himalayan states in fiscal management: CM Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand has received national-level recognition for its financial management, fiscal discipline and governance, citing recent reports that ranked the state among the top performers in the Himalayan region. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state's emphasis on transparency, efficient resource use, and fiscal discipline, aiming to strengthen the economy and ensure balanced investments.

Speaking in the assembly session at Bhararisain (Gairsain), Dhami said the state government’s emphasis on transparent financial policies, efficient use of resources and long-term economic planning has produced positive results in recent years.

Referring to the NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index 2026 (report for 2023–24), the chief minister said Uttarakhand secured the second position among northeastern and Himalayan states. He said the ranking reflected the state’s performance in revenue growth, improved quality of expenditure, deficit management and prudent debt management.

Dhami also said the state had consistently performed well in maintaining fiscal discipline. He noted that in the Arun Jaitley Financial Management Report, Uttarakhand was ranked second among special-category Himalayan states after Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the chief minister, reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India indicate that the state has adhered to the norms set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. He said the government has maintained a revenue surplus while keeping the fiscal deficit within the prescribed limit relative to the state’s gross state domestic product.

Dhami said the government aims to further strengthen Uttarakhand’s economy while accelerating development. He added that the state is focusing on balanced investments in infrastructure, social sectors and employment generation while maintaining fiscal discipline.

“The government is working with the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance to make Uttarakhand economically strong, self-reliant and a developed state,” Dhami said.