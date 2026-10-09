Uttarakhand says 106 youths have secured jobs abroad under state scheme

A total of 106 young people from Uttarakhand have secured jobs abroad under the Chief Minister’s Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, according to the state government. The initiative, launched to prepare young people for overseas employment, includes foreign-language training through 158 centres offering German and Japanese. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The scheme was approved in May 2023 on the initiative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A Foreign Employment Cell was set up under the Department of Skill Development and Employment to implement it. The government says its aim is to prepare young people for global workforce requirements and expand access to jobs in other countries.

Of the 158 training centres currently operating, Dehradun has 75 German-language centres and 45 Japanese-language centres. Almora has 22 German-language centres, while Bageshwar has 16 Japanese-language centres. The government plans to open additional foreign-language training centres in Uttarkashi and Tehri districts.

The Foreign Employment Cell said language classes are currently being held in four batches for Germany and two for Japan in Dehradun district. One batch in Almora is learning German, while one batch in Bageshwar is receiving Japanese-language training.

Among the 106 young people who have found overseas jobs, 75 are working in Japan, one in Germany and 30 in Saudi Arabia. They are employed in healthcare, hospitality and other sectors, according to the information shared by the state.

The government is also looking at employment prospects in other countries. Dhami recently met Indian diplomatic representatives serving in Jamaica, Ethiopia and Zambia during their visit to Uttarakhand. Discussions covered employment opportunities in the three countries and their requirements for skilled workers.

Following the chief minister’s directions, young people are to be trained according to the workforce needs of Jamaica, Ethiopia and Zambia. Dhami said the scheme’s results had prompted the government to increase the number of foreign-language training centres. He added that officials had been asked to prepare an action plan to equip young people with skills aligned with global demand.