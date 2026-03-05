Uttarakhand’s GSDP rises to ₹3.81 lakh crore in 2024–25; per capita income jumps to ₹2.73 lakh

Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024–25 stood at ₹3,81,889 crore, up from ₹2.54 lakh crore in 2021–22, marking an increase of more than one and a half times over the period, principal secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram said on Thursday while releasing the Economic Survey at the Secretariat media centre. Uttarakhand's GSDP for 2024–25 reached ₹3.81 lakh crore, up from ₹2.54 lakh crore in 2021–22, reflecting a growth rate of 7.23%.

He said per capita income in the state rose from ₹1,94,670 in 2021–22 to ₹2,73,921 in 2024–25. The survey this year was prepared in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The state’s growth rate for 2024–25 was recorded at 7.23%, while the projected GSDP growth rate for 2026–27 is estimated at 8.2%.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index declined from 9.7% in 2021–22 to 6.92% in 2024–25. The Labour Force Participation Rate increased from 60.1% to 64.4% during the same period, indicating a 4.3 percentage point rise.

The Human Development Index (HDI), which stood at 0.247 in 2001, improved to 0.684 in 2017, 0.718 in 2021–22 and 0.722 in 2024–25. In the industrial sector, the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) rose from 59,798 in 2021–22 to 79,394 in 2024–25. Employment in MSMEs increased from 3,43,922 in 2022 to 4,56,605 in 2025. Large industries increased from 107 to 128 during the same period.

Startups in the state, which were zero until 2017, rose to 702 in 2021–22 and further to 1,750 in 2024–25. Infrastructure indicators also showed improvement. Total road length increased from 50,393 km in 2021–22 to 51,278 km in 2024–25. The number of heliports rose from 2 in 2022 to 7 in 2025, while helipads increased from 60 to 118.

In education, the primary school dropout rate declined from 1.64% to 1.41%, while secondary school dropout fell from 7.65% to 4.59%. The number of degree colleges increased from 124 to 139, and engineering colleges from 20 to 52 between 2021–22 and 2024–25.

Power generation rose sharply from 5,157 million units in 2021–22 to 16,500 million units in 2024–25. Electricity consumption increased from 12,518 million units in 2022 to 17,192 million units in 2024–25. Solar capacity expanded from 439 MW in 2021–22 to 1,027 MW in 2025.

In healthcare, the Infant Mortality Rate declined from 22 to 20, while the Maternal Mortality Rate reduced from 103 to 91. Life expectancy increased from 71.7 years to 73 years. Sanitation coverage improved from 97% of households having toilets in 2021–22 to 100% coverage in 2024–25.

Agricultural productivity rose, with rice and wheat yields increasing from 28.23 quintals per hectare to 32.47 quintals per hectare. The area under medicinal and aromatic plants expanded from 900 hectares to 10,000 hectares.

In tourism, hotels and accommodation units increased from 8,225 to 10,509, and homestays from 3,935 to 6,161. Sundaram added that Uttarakhand ranked fourth in the SDG Index in 2021–22 and secured first rank in 2023–24.