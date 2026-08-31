Why Small-Ticket SIPs Could Drive India's Next Investment Wave

For much of the past decade, India’s SIP story has been shaped by the familiar urban centers Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and by investors who could comfortably commit a few thousand rupees each month. That narrative is valid; it laid the foundation of the mutual fund industry and made “SIP” a household term. Yet, the next wave of growth is unfolding differently. It is emerging from smaller towns and newer demographics, marked by modest ticket sizes but immense scale. This shift has the potential to redefine the industry, bringing millions of first-time investors into the fold and amplifying the long-term impact far beyond what the early urban story achieved. Ravi Kumar Jha, MD & CEO, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company.

The next chapter of India's SIP journey will not be written by investors adding to already-diversified portfolios. It will be written by first-time investors many of them young, many of them from smaller towns taking their very first step into disciplined, market-linked investing. And for that to happen at scale, the entry point has to change.

LIC Mutual Fund has consistently focused on making mutual fund investing more accessible and inclusive. One such initiative is Pocket SIP, which enables investors to begin their investment journey with small and flexible ticket sizes Daily SIP at ₹100, Weekly SIP at ₹150, Monthly SIP at ₹200 and Quarterly SIP at ₹1,000. Around 2 lakh Pocket SIPs have been initiated to date, highlighting the growing acceptance of low-ticket, disciplined investment products.

When we designed this product, the question we asked internally was simple: what is actually stopping a 22-year-old in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 town from starting an SIP? In most cases, it isn't disinterest or distrust of mutual funds it's the perception that investing requires a certain minimum income, a certain financial cushion, a certain "readiness." Pocket SIP was built to challenge that perception directly, meeting the investor where they are, rather than expecting the investor to grow into a product designed for someone else's income bracket.

The nearly 2 lakh Pocket SIPs initiated so far are not a rounding error in a portfolio they represent 2 lakh individual decisions, many of them are likely the first market-linked investment decision that person has ever made.

Why does this matter beyond LIC Mutual Fund? Because financial inclusion in India has historically been measured through banking access accounts opened, cards issued, UPI transactions completed. Investment inclusion has lagged behind. A large number of Indians have a bank account and increasingly a digital payments habit, but very few have taken the next step toward building wealth through equity or hybrid market exposure. Low-ticket SIPs are, in many ways, the missing bridge between "banked" and “invested.”

There is also a behavioural dimension worth noting. Small, frequent commitments are often easier to sustain than large, infrequent ones. A ₹100 daily SIP doesn't feel like a financial decision each time it becomes a habit, much like a recurring UPI payment. Over time, habit is what separates disciplined investors from occasional ones, and habit is best formed early and formed small.

India’s investor base is expanding in ways that are reshaping the mutual fund story. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are no longer on the margins they are moving to the center. The rise of smartphones sustained financial literacy campaigns, and a generation instinctively fluent in digital transactions are converging at the very moment when accessible solutions like Pocket SIPs are becoming available. This alignment is not by chance; it signals a pivotal opportunity. For the industry, the responsibility is clear: to harness this momentum and ensure that the benefits of mutual fund investing reach every aspiring household across the country. None of this means large-ticket, urban SIP growth will slow down that engine will keep running. But if the mutual fund industry wants its next leg of growth to be broader, more inclusive, and more representative of India as a whole, it will come from the ₹100s and ₹150s, not just the ₹5,000s and ₹10,000s. It will come from someone starting small, staying consistent, and slowly discovering that wealth creation was never only for people who could afford to start big.

That, to us, is the real promise of small-ticket SIPs not just a product innovation, but a quiet, steady expansion of who gets to call themselves an investor.

SEBI Reg: LIC Mutual Fund | Reg No: MF/012/94/5

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The article is written by Ravi Kumar Jha, MD & CEO, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company.

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