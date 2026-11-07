Yogi Adityanath urges people to light diyas at home as Ayodhya gears up for 10th Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people across the state and urged them to light diyas in their homes and courtyards when lamps are illuminated at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Congratulating people on the 10th edition of Deepotsav, he described the festival as a celebration of faith, cultural pride and the revival of Sanatan consciousness. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

In a post on X, the chief minister said Ayodhya was fully prepared for the grand celebrations, which he described as a confluence of joy, pride and devotion. He said the occasion represented the culmination of years of anticipation and the faith of millions of devotees, with lakhs of diyas set to illuminate the city and symbolise the eternal victory of light over darkness and truth over unrighteousness.

"The sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, nestled in the lap of Maa Saryu, is fully decked up for Divya Deepotsav. Every particle of Awadhpuri is filled with joy and vibrant with devotion," he said.

Yogi extended a welcome to the Vice-President, ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats from various countries, distinguished guests from India and abroad, saints and devotees arriving in Ayodhya for the celebrations. He said their presence would make the festival memorable and reflect the values of equality, social harmony, cultural unity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Deepotsav marks a decade of cultural celebrations Describing the significance of the festival, the chief minister said a diya was not merely an earthen vessel but a symbol of the awakening of consciousness. He said the lamp carried a timeless message that darkness did not need to be fought, as even a single flame could dispel it.

He also highlighted the significance of celebrating the 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Referring to the tradition of welcoming Lord Ram to the city, he said the celebrations offered a glimpse of the cultural and spiritual heritage associated with the festival.

"Deepotsav in Ayodhya is a grand festival of our faith, self-pride and the revival of Sanatan consciousness. When diyas are lit at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, light them in your respective homes and courtyards as well. Let us celebrate the proclamation of Sanatan truth," he said.

The chief minister said the celebrations, which began in 2017 on the banks of the Saryu, had given India's cultural heritage a new identity and recognition on the global stage. He said the decade-long journey had gone beyond the illumination of the city and the creation of world records, becoming an important chapter in the revival of Ayodhya's historical and cultural heritage.

He said the celebrations had contributed to the revival of the city's Treta Yuga-era grandeur, the renaissance of Sanatan culture and the restoration of national pride. The lakhs of diyas illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi, he added, symbolised not only faith but also the ideals of Antyodaya and local self-reliance.

Yogi said the 10-year journey represented the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of anticipation into reality and re-established Ayodhya's cultural identity and significance.

Calling upon people to follow the ideals of Lord Ram, the chief minister said the vision of Ram Rajya should ensure that the benefits of development reach the most disadvantaged sections of society. He urged people to uphold the values of faith, social harmony and service so that the spirit of the festival continued to illuminate society for generations.