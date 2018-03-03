ATM thieves strike twice, make off with machines from Bajghera, Sirhaul

Taking advantage of the Holi festivities, thieves struck at two ATM kiosks on Thursday and Friday and made off with machines from Bajghera, near Palam Vihar, and Sirhaul, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 18 police station.

The theft at Bajghera, in which a machine of Axis Bank was stolen, took place around midnight on Friday while the Sirhaul incident, in which a machine installed by Tata Indicash was taken, took place on Thursday night, the police said.

Residents said that the Bajghera heist was carried by an organised group of thieves, who had come to the spot in a Bolero jeep, as they carried out the theft in six minutes. They arrived around 1.40pm, broke glass panes, CCTV cameras, uprooted the machine and left by 1.46pm, residents said.

The accused had also moved the vehicle twice within six minutes in order to give passage to two bikers. Residents said that they had also changed the directions of the CCTV cameras located at adjacent shops and houses.

“They had changed the direction of the cameras. Our neighbour said that suspicious men in a Bolero jeep were seen yesterday also, around 5pm, near the kiosk,” a resident, who has an office near the kiosk, said.

On most of the days, the kiosk remained shut in the night as there was no security guard deployed by the bank. However, due to preoccupation with Holi, the booth remained opened on Friday night when the incident took place and it was around 5.30am on Saturday that the matter was reported to the police. The amount of cash stolen is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and are scrutinising CCTV footage to get clues in this regard. “A case has been registered and the matter is being probed,” inspector Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Bajghera police station, said.

In the other incident, an ATM was stolen from Sirhaul village on Thursday night. In a complaint to the Sector 18 police, a resident, Arun Kumar, told the police that on the night of March 1, he heard a commotion outside his house and when he went out to check it, he found the cash machine missing. A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 18 police station.

It may be recalled that 15 ATMs have been stolen by thieves in the last three months and recently, Gurgaon’s police commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the lapses that led to the theft of an ATM in Begumpur Khatola.