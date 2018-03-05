Attempt to murder charges dropped against Padmaavat protestors

Ten men arrested in the aftermath of violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pamaavat have been cleared of attempt to murder charges. They were arrested by the local police in Bhondsi on January 24.

A group of 50-60 miscreants had attacked a bus of GD Goenka world school, Sohna Road, on January 24 and set a roadways bus ablaze at Bhondsi. Gurgaon police arrested 18 people, including eight juveniles from Bhondsi.

The arrested accused had been booked for attempt to murder, rioting, snatching, damaging government property and preventing government employees from discharging their duty. Apart from the 10 accused, eight juveniles were also apprehended by the police of which two were discharged and three have been granted bail.

According to official sources, the attempt to murder charge was removed from the case after Bhondsi villagers met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 28, requesting him to look into the matter. They alleged the Gurgaon police had implicated the villagers and were “not conducting fair investigation”.

The Gurgaon police have filed an application before the Juvenile Justice Board for discharge of the minor accused lodged in observation home since January 24. They have also removed the charges of attempt to murder from the case registered against them.

“Charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code were removed, as it was found during the course of the investigation that they were not involved in any kind of heinous crime. Also, we have filed an application for discharge of the five juveniles who are lodged in observation home. The board will hear our application on Tuesday,” said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police spokesperson.

The Bhondsi villagers said “the children were not involved in any kind of violence” but were framed and arrested by the police.

Protesters had pelted stones at a school bus and set a state-run bus ablaze in Bhondsi on January 24.

“We had met all the officials including Special investigation team, Gurgaon police commissioner, and deputy commissioner but none of them helped us. We finally met the CM and he passed directions to the police to conduct a fair investigation,” said Sanjay Raghav, former village sarpanch.

A 12-member team had submitted its report in which they could not find evidence against the juveniles and adults, said police.

“The sections under which the villagers were booked were unnecessarily invoked as there was no life-threatening injury to any police personnel or school student and none of the accused had any kind of dangerous weapons,” said Om Prakash, a villager.