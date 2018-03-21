Badshahpur murder: 500 people protest cops’ failure to arrest accused

Around 500 Badshahpur residents gathered at Rajiv Chowk on Wednesday and carried out a candle march to press for the arrest of the main accused in the Anand Vashisht murder that took place on March 13.

Vashisht’s family, villagers, and members of SC/ ST community from the village also came out in large numbers to protest against the police’s failure in arresting Narender alias Tillu and his accomplices, who allegedly shot Vashisht.

As the 41-year-old victim was a Brahmin and Tillu is a member of the SC/ ST community, the village has been divided along caste lines since the murder.

However, on Wednesday, people from all castes participated in the protest and demanded the arrest of the main accused.

“People from all communities in Badshahpur have come to participate in the candlelight march as everyone has suffered at the hands of these criminals. We want the police to arrest them at the earliest as this long delay is a mockery of the system,” said Kamal Pandit, a close friend of the deceased.

Vashisht’s son Rahul, his uncles and other family members led the protest, and demanded that a special investigation team should be set up to probe the case.

The march was taken from Rajiv Chowk to Civil Lines, Gurgaon, where the marchers went to the residence of the deputy commissioner and the commissioner of police, Gurgaon.

“The crime branch and the local police are probing the case and working on various leads. The accused will be arrested soon. Four persons have already been arrested in this connection,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police.

Vashisht was shot four times early on March 13, and his wife was injured in the attack.

A case of murder was registered at the Badshahpur police station against Tillu and two of his associates.

Vashisht’s relatives said he was shot dead because he was a witness to a shoot-out carried out by Tillu on February 11.

The police had arrested local journalist Pradeep Nirala, and three others under Section 120(B) for conspiracy to murder.

But Tillu, the prime accused, and two of his accomplices are still at large since the murder a week ago.