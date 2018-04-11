CM visit: Final decision on Metro route, city bus service likely

It is expected that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will take final decisions on which Metro expansion route would be chosen to expand connectivity within Gurugram, and the schedule for launching the city bus service, during his two-day visit to the city starting today, officials said.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet industrialists, lay the foundation stone for the Bandhwari waste treatment plant and meet officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday and Friday.

Chander Shekhar Khare, the chief executive officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) and Huda administrator, said the chief minister will be apprised about the progress on the two transport projects. “We are preparing documents for that (the Metro and bus service),” he said.

According to the GMDA officials, Khattar is in favour of building a Metro link between the Huda City Centre (HCC) Metro station and the Gurugram railway station, instead of the HCC-Dwarka Sector 21 route, owing to lower project cost and the CM’s contention that the ridership on the first route would be higher.

According to the feasibility report for both the Metro links, as presented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the ridership on HCC-railway station route is estimated to be around 86,000 by 2021, with a peak hour per direction trip (PHPDT) ridership to be around 4,462 passengers.

For the HCC-Dwarka Sector 21 route, the report said the total ridership in 2021 would be 2.87 lakh, with a PHPDT ridership of 7,214 passengers.

On the financial side, the feasibility report states the projected cost for the HCC-railway station line is ₹2,751 crore (inclusive of tax) against the estimated cost of ₹5,491 crore (including tax) for the HCC-Dwarka Sector 21 route.

The government’s inclination towards building the HCC-railway station route became clear when RITES, an engineering consultancy company, was on December 7 given the task to prepare a detailed project report for the route.

For the bus service, Khattar had announced during GMDA’s first meeting on January 31 that the first batch of 200 buses will be launched by August 15. The much-awaited public transport service stands delayed as bus manufacturers were shortlisted only last month.

Delay was caused as the GMDA and former concessionaires had failed to consent over the specifics of the agreement. The concessionaire for the project was appointed in December 2017.

Hence, GMDA officials indicated that the bus service may not even meet the August 15 deadline, unless the service is launched with only a handful of buses. A final decision on this will be taken by Khattar, GMDA officials said.