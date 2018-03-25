Dwarka expressway: 23km stretch planned as elevated section

Of the total road length of 29km of the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), which is crucial to decongesting the Gurgaon and New Delhi and offering hassle-free commute to long-distance travellers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to make 23km elevated.

“In addition to the two railway overbridges (ROBs) on the entire stretch from Shiv Murti on NH-48 to a spot near the Kherki Daula Toll, 23.12km of the road will be elevated. The elevated road will merge with the surface road for entry and exit purposes only. The purpose of the elevated road is to provide hassle-free commute to distant commuters,” said Udeep Singhal, NHAI project director for the NPR.

The NPR, which is more popularly known as the Dwarka Expressway, is crucial to offering high speed connectivity to commercial vehicles that form a large chunk of the traffic that is forced to cut through the Delhi city to access other states.

The expressway will start from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur in New Delhi and end on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Kherki Daula Toll. Of the 29km stretch, nearly 23km would be elevated including two railway over bridges (RoBs), one of which has been constructed in Basai.

“The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on NH-48 is a part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) stretch, is presently carrying traffic of over 3 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) per day, which is much the beyond design capacity of this eight-lane highway leading to severe congestion. An alternate expressway will provide relief from this congestion,” an NHAI official close to the project said seeking anonymity.

The NHAI official said that the Expressway is also proposed to provide connectivity to IGI Airport from Dwarka. In addition, it would provide direct access via a tunnel to the upcoming 90-hectares ECC in Dwarka, Sector 25.

The official added that land is being acquired in Delhi to start construction of the Dwarka Expressway in April.

In 2007-08, the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) had conceived the NPR as an 18-km road as part of the master plan, ‘Gurgaon Manesar Urban Complex 2031’, while carving out new Sectors 81 to 115. The road was planned from New Palam Vihar near Delhi border to near Kherki Daula Toll.

The purpose of the NPR was to provide an alternate route to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and improve connectivity of Gurgaon and Delhi via Dwarka.

In 2011, Huda awarded construction tender to JSR Construction Pvt Ltd and Indiabulls Construction Limited with a completion time of March 31, 2012.

By 2015, the Huda completed 16.6km in Gurgaon, but the work never began in Delhi due to land acquisition issues. Remaining 1.4km stretch in Gurgaon also got stuck due to litigation.

In October 2016, the Haryana government handed over the NPR to the NHAI after which the authority re-conceived it as a 29-km elevated expressway.

“Hurdles are almost cleared and foundation stone for construction of the expressway is to be laid for sure. The expressway is an urgent requirement of the two cities to decongest NH-48 and improve intra-city connectivity. The perennial traffic jam Kherki Daula, Sirhaul, Rajokri flyover, Link Road, and Shivmurti, all will become smooth. The project has been delayed due to land litigation in New Palam Vihar. Now, litigation is at its end. Soon, Huda will hand over the land to NHAI,” said Union minister of state and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

Chander Shekhar Khare, Huda (Gurgaon) administrator, said, “We have almost demolished all structures falling in alignment of the NPR in New Palam Vihar and we will handover the land soon to NHAI.”

Though the NHAI awarded the construction work to two contractors last week, many homebuyers who invested in sectors along the NPR, remain unsure.

“The NHAI official has told us repeatedly that encumbrance-free land is required to start construction. So till stay (from Punjab and Haryana high court) is in force, we do not believe work would start,” said Prakhar Sahay, a homebuyer.

Box: NPR: Then and now

A timeline of how the Dwarka Expressway project developed into the 29-km stretch that it is today

2007: The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) conceives the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) project, more popularly known as the Dwarka Expressway, as a bypass of the NH-8 (now NH-48)

2010: Oustees move Punjab and Haryana High Court. Matter related to GPA/SPA holders still pending before court

2011: Huda awards the construction work to JSR and Indiabulls, with April, 2012, as the completion deadline

2014: 16.6 kms of the total road length is complete, work on a 1.4-km long portion gets stuck due to litigation over acquired land

2016, October: Huda hands over the project to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

2018: The NHAI now plans to develop 25km of the expressway as elevated road which would meet the surface at various points to allow for entry and exit. Multi-level interchanges have been proposed at major intersections to monitor traffic movement, for incident-management and toll collection

April 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone for the revised project

18km initial road length as planned by Huda

29km road length as revised by NHAI. The road starts from Shivmurti at Mahipalpur (NH-48) in New Delhi to a spot near the Kherki Daula toll (Toll 42)

18.9km road length in Haryana

10.1km road length in Delhi

2 No. of tolls on the road