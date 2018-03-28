Gurgaon civic body clears encroachments on major Sec 51 road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the road leading to Artemis Hospital in Sector 51 and made space for streamlining traffic movement.

The move comes as a major relief to residents, who were facing snarls regularly.

As a multispecialty hospital is located along the stretch, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, leaving little space for traffic movement.

Hundreds of commuters and residents of Sector 51 were facing regular snarls in front of Artemis hospital owing to improper parking of vehicles on both sides of the road as well as encroachments.

Residents had said that despite repeated pleas, the city traffic police has been dragging its feet in the matter and has not taken a single step in resolving the issue.

Residents alleged that the patients, attendants and visitors often park their vehicles on the road, as the parking fee inside the hospital compound is a minimum for ₹50, whereas it is free outside .

They alleged that since the amount charged is too much for short visits, visitors prefer parking on both sides of the road or the service lane connecting residential societies.

According to residents, encroachments of the roadsides were compounding the issue and creating a major bottleneck.

Commuters said they took more than 10-15 minutes to cross the 1.2-kilometre stretch during the rush hour due to the perennial snarls.

Besides Artemis Hospital, the road also connects commuters with the Golf Course Road, Bakhtawar Chowk, Nirvana Country, Golf Course Extension Road and Wazirabad village.

“While illegal parking on main roads is proving to be a hassle, encroachments by those running roadside stalls reduced the road width further. As a result, I have to completely alter my route and take a diversion along Nirvana Country to head towards the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway or the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road,” Khushboo Nanda, a resident of Arzoo Apartments, said.

MCG officials said that based on complaints from commuters, they regularly carry out drives to decongest roads and reclaim government land.

“The MCG has a stringent policy against encroachment and besides using the Geographical Information System (GIS) for identifying encroachments, complaints from commuters are taken on a priority and drives are accordingly carried out in the areas concerned,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of the MCG, said.

Gurgaon police said they will take necessary measures to restore traffic movement.

“The road in Sector 51 is an important link to major roads of the city and is heavily used by commuters. Traffic cranes and officials will be deployed at the spot to penalise those parking vehicles illegally and, if needed, such vehicles will be impounded,” Hira Singh, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said.