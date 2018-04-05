Gurgaon: Discom cuts supply to street lights in Sushant Lok-1 over non-payment of electricity bills

Residents of Block C, Sushant Lok 1, a posh Gurgaon locality, have claimed that despite repeatedly lodging complaints with the authorities concerned over non-functional streetlights due to unpaid power tariff, their concerns are yet to be addressed.

The streetlights were disconnected by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) due to the non-payment of electricity bill by the agency assigned by the developer.

The residents alleged that Profac, the maintenance agency, had run up power arrears worth ₹6.10 lakh and the resultant disconnection of streetlights have left them fearing for their safety.

However, a Profac official shirked blame claiming that a majority of residents are yet to clear their maintenance bill and the dues have been piling up for long. The official claimed that the agency owes ₹17 crore in maintenance tariff from residents.

“We are trying to collect the outstanding amount from residents. They need to pay for availing of utilities. A group of residents are misguiding others by asking them not to pay the maintenance bill till the colony is formally taken over by the MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram). As long as the residents don’t pay for maintenance, we won’t be able to provide essential services. Since a majority of residents are holding off on the payment of maintenance bill, even the ones who have paid will suffer,” Ravi Saini, manager, Profac, said.

A licensed colony going back 26 years, Sushant Lok-1 was developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd under the Haryana Development & Regulation of Urban Areas Act.

Residents said that the process of takeover of the colony has been delayed as the builder is yet to procure the completion certificate.

“Streetlights in our colony are not functional most of the time. I fail to understand why the MCG hasn’t taken the onus of maintaining the streetlights and other basic infrastructure in our colony at a time when it has already announced that all streetlights across the city will have LED bulbs and will be under its control. The area plunges into darkness after sundown and we fear for our safety. I believe the government should oversee the takeover of the colony by the MCG at the earliest. The maintenance agency has failed to pay the power tariff to the DHBVN and we have been left to count the cost,” Neelu Sharma, a resident, said.

“We have spoken to the authorities as well as the maintenance agency. Non-functional streetlights is a major worry for residents here. We’ve written to the authorities on numerous occasions, seeking basic infrastructure, but nothing has been done,” AK Nagpal, former president, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Sushant Lok-1, said.

Residents who cleared their maintenance levy on time said that they are upset with defaulting residents, as they are being made to suffer because of them. They demanded that the agency acts against the defaulting residents and realise the dues.

The residents said they will have to decide on whether to make the payment directly to the DHBVN so that there is no unpaid tariff.

“The issue has come to our notice and we will look into it,” Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said.