Gurgaon: Main accused held in blind twin murder case after a year, hunt on for accomplices

A man accused of a double murder, who had been at large since the incident last year, was caught by Gurgaon police on Thursday from Sikanderpur.

A countrymade pistol was recovered from him and a case under the Arms Act was also registered against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Jagganath, alias Jaggi, and is a resident of Sheohar in Bihar. He was arrested by the anti-snatching cell of crime branch 10, Sushant Lok for the murder of Kailash, a rickshaw puller and Pradeep, a daily wage earner; both hailed from Bihar.

Last year, on the intervening night of March 2 and 3, Jagganath and his associates had killed Kailash and Pradeep in Silokhra market of Sector 30 after a minor brawl. Police said to hide their involvement in the murder, the accused disposed of the bodies at two different places—one in a rickshaw in Sector 29 and another in Sector 40. Two separate murder cases were registered in Sector 29 and Sector 40 police stations, respectively.

“After a minor brawl, the accused called his associates and they beat the two victims

so badly that they died on the spot. The accused abandoned the bodies at separate places to confuse the investigators. After committing the murders, the accused fled the city. It was only last month that Jagganath returned to Gurgaon,” Sandeep Kumar, head of the anti-snatching cell, said.

During the investigation of the double murder, the police faced several hurdles; there was little information available regarding the incident, the perpetrators had fled and the police could not get much information on the accused.

“A number of suspected persons were rounded up, their antecedents were probed, but the sequence of events did not add up. After questioning several people, Jagganath’s name cropped up. He has a criminal background, had spent time in Bhondsi jail, and he had been missing since the murders,” Kumar said.

Police teams investigating the double murder made queries with their informers about Jagganath. They asked them to keep an eye on his return to Gurgaon.

The accused, who returned to Gurgaon last month, was living in Sikanderpur in a rented accommodation in disguise.

Acting on a tipoff from its sources that a suspect with an illegal weapon was staying in Nathupur, the anti-snatching cell conducted a raid and managed to arrest the accused.

Jagganath confessed to his involvement in the double murder, police said.

Jagganath has served two jail terms, Kumar said, adding that his accomplices, who are at large, have been identified. They will also be arrested soon, Kumar said.