Gurgaon: Sector 54 residents voice worry over leaking water pipeline

Water gushing out of a leaked water pipeline has turned a residential area in Sector 54, near the Golf Course Road, into a lake. Residents said that the pipeline is damaged in three places and has been leaking over the last nine months.

Residents said that the problem has become more acute over time, as the water has got dirtier and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They said that the continued leakage has left them fearing for their health.

They said that a water pipeline at the roundabout in Sector 54 has also been leaking for the last several months and has further compounded their problems. They claimed that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken to plug the leak.

The residents said that they visited the office of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday seeking immediate action. They said the civic officials assured them that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

With the problem persisting for the last nine months, the residents said that they even took to the social media to flag the issue and draw the attention of the authorities concerned. Some residents claimed that they sent emails to the civic agencies, seeking action, but got no response.

The road, which is waterlogged, connects sectors 53, 54, 56 and 57 and commuters use it on a regular basis. Commuters using the nearby Rapid Metro station also take this stretch, as it connects the roundabout. Residents said that the stretch has turned into a commuters’ nightmare and a haven for mosquitoes.

Anand Tayal, chairperson of Go Green, an initiative by the Sector 54 residents towards making Gurgaon a green city, and a resident of Bhawani Society, said, “The authorities pay ₹60,000 a month to a contractor for maintaining the pipelines, but he has been shirking his job. There is no guard or lineman to even check the leak. The pipelines were last repaired four months ago and since then, water has been leaking. The water has flooded the road near our society, making it an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. We fear an outbreak of dengue or malaria if the situation is allowed to persist for any length of time. I have been writing to the authorities over the last nine months, but haven’t received any response.”

The residents said potable water is supplied twice a day to the area. They said that over the last nine months, water has been leaking for two hours in the morning and evening.

“The authorities aren’t concerned about the health of residents. The issue was first reported nine months ago, but the leak is yet to be plugged. Garbage piling is also a major grouse for residents here. I can’t understand why the issue couldn’t be addressed all this time,” Jay Kishore, a resident of Sector 54, said.

The MCG officials said they will send their executive engineer and check why water is leaking despite repeated repair work.

“The issue has been brought to our notice and we will take prompt action,” Yashpal Yadav, MCG commissioner, said.

However, the residents said that all that they have got from the authorities are tall promises, as nothing has happened on the ground. They said they reported the leak to the authorities in October last year and were promised prompt repairs.

After the HT ran a report on the leak earlier, repair work was carried out at one spot. However, it didn’t resolve the problem, as the water started leaking in three other places. A guard was also deployed to ensure there was no leakage, but now there’s no one to check the leak, the residents said.