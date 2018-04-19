MG Road petrol pump shifting: Court puts a fresh stay on new site

The Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road petrol pump shifting is likely to be delayed as the sessions court issued a fresh stay in the matter on Wednesday.

The court imposed a status quo on setting up a petrol pump at the site earmarked for a taxi stand along the Golf Course Road in Sector 42. The status quo will delay the plan to shift the petrol pump from MG Road, where an underpass is under construction.

The petrol pump owner had started construction at the new site after Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) removed encroachments and handed over the land to her after a court vacated an earlier stay on April 12.

The fuel station on MG Road has been partially dismantled and the owner is in a quandary after the court stayed all activity at the new site.

The taxi stand site is adjoining a huge commercial establishment, Ameya One Building, which has been rented out to Diwan Saheb, a garments retail chain. The owner of the building filed a petition in the session court challenging the vacation of a stay by the lower court on April 12 on the appeal of Huda.

Satish Kumar Dubey, one of the owners of the Ameya One Building and the petitioner, said, “Huda in the master plan has earmarked the site as a taxi stand and it is, at present, being maintained as a green belt. Huda cannot change the land use just to establish a petrol pump which will ruin the ambience of Ameya One Building.”

The session court will further hear the matter on April 23.

The Huda had allotted the taxi stand site to owner of the MG Road petrol pump as the fuel station falls in the alignment of the underpass being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for better traffic movement between Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad, via MG Road.

The NHAI has been waiting for the past nine months for the petrol pump to be shifted in order to complete the work on the underpass.

Chander Shekhar Khare, Huda Gurugram administrator, said, “Huda has to relocate the petrol pump and transfer the land to NHAI to complete the underpass in the larger interest of the people. The taxi stand site in question belongs to Huda and we followed all procedures before allotting it to MG Road petrol pump owner.”

Why the underpass is crucial

The L-shape underpass on the MG Road is part of a series of underpasses and flyovers being constructed at four crucial junctions — Iffco chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, and Hero Honda Chowk. The underpass work is being held up by the petrol pump, which belongs to the widow of a Kargil martyr. An elevated road at Iffco Chowk is also not complete due to presence of high tension electricity poles.