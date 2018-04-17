Nepali national booked for sexually assaulting 5-yr-old in Sector 7 of Gurugram

A man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in a private colony under the jurisdiction of Sector 9A police station.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The police said the matter is being probed and the accused will be nabbed soon.

The girl, a resident of Sector 7, was found bleeding from her private parts by her mother. When she was asked about the matter, she said that a neighbour had inserted his fingers into her private parts, which caused the injury.

The girl’s mother immediately lodged a complaint against the man and a case was registered. The accused is a Nepali national and works in the city.

In another incident, a Delhi resident alleged that a resident of Gurugram allegedly raped her after lacing her drink with intoxicants in February. She said the man had recorded explicit videos of her and used them to blackmail her. A case was registered at the Sector 50 police station.

The woman said she came in touch with the man, who is a resident of Sector 46, on Facebook and they became friends. They also went out sometimes but she decided to sever relations with him after some time.

She said the man, however, continued to pester her and she arranged to meet him in Sector 46 of Gurugram on February 21. She said he took her to a PG accommodation, laced her drink with intoxicants and subsequently raped her.

“A case has been registered against the man and the facts are being verified,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman, working as a sanitation worker with a government agency, alleged that a man from whom she had taken money on loan raped her in December 2017 and is forcing her to submit to his advances.

A case under Section 376 of IPC was registered at Sector 9A police station against the accused. The police said the matter is being probed.

A case of stalking was also registered at the New Colony police station under Section 354-D of the IPC after a 23-year-old woman complained to the police that an unidentified man had been calling her repeatedly and asking her to marry him. Despite repeated warnings, the man continued to send messages and call her, which had caused a lot of mental tension and harassment, she said.

“The matter is under probe and the accused shall be nabbed soon,” Kumar said.