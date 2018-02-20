Retired railway employee cries rape, two booked

A man was booked for allegedly raping a retired railway employee and molesting and thrashing her when she allegedly refused to give in to his demand for money and getting into a physical relationship.

The woman, who is a widow, had come to live in Gurgaon on the assurance of the man that he will take care of her, as both were colleagues in the railways. A case was registered against the accused Tara Chand for rape and he was booked under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. His son Khem Singh, wife and another person identified as Rakesh were booked for beating, threatening and abusing the woman.

The police said a case under sections 376, 354B, 323, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Rajendra Park police station.

According to the complainant, the accused along with her family members came to her house last Thursday. She said she objected to being sexually abused and also told Khem Singh about his father’s demand for money.

“All of them came to my house and misbehaved with me. They abused and beat me and also tore off my clothes. It was only after a large number of people gathered on the street and some of them intervened that I was rescued,” the woman told the police.

It was on the intervention of neighbours that the victim approached the police and told them how the accused Tara Chand had raped her after making false promises and had also taken all the money which she received after retiring from her Railway job.

“A case has been registered in this regard and the facts are being verified. The accused will be nabbed soon,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.

In another incident, a man and his son was booked for allegedly beating, molesting and threatening a woman on Sunday night.

The incident took place when the victim tried to stop the two accused from beating her driver over a petty issue. A case was registered against the accused and his father at Sector 50 police station. The victim, who lives in Sector 50, said that on Sunday evening, the duo got into an argument with her driver and started beating him. When she tried to intervene, they allegedly molested her. The police said that a case has been registered against the accused and the matter is under investigation.