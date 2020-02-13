106 booked for illegally occupying sealed buildings near IAF depot

gurugram

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:06 IST

The police have booked 106 people for allegedly occupying as many buildings sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in the last five years. Officials of the MCG said on Thursday that all these buildings are located within the 900-metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14.

Some of these buildings had been sealed as far back as on July 30, 2015. The most recent sealing of buildings was carried out on January 3 last year. In each of the buildings, the violators have allegedly broken the seals and occupied the premises.

As per the FIR, all the 106 buildings are located in MCG’s Zone-2. MCG’s jurisdiction in the city is divided into four geographical zones. Zone-2 includes northern areas of the city, located to the left of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, such as Sarhaul village, sectors 21, 23, Udyog Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Palam Vihar and Ashok Vihar.

“In MCG’s Zone-2, illegal buildings had been sealed. However, without taking any permission from the MCG, the seals have been broken and the buildings have been illegally occupied, which is a criminal offence. We want you to register a case in the matter and take action as per the law,” reads the complaint lodged by the MCG officials at Sector 5 police station.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case of punishment for trespassing and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, under sections 448 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), respectively. In the FIR, the MCG officials have disclosed the names of all the violators and the location of the buildings that had been sealed. “We are investigating the matter. So far, no arrests have been made,” said inspector Samsudeen, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5, police station.

As per a Punjab and Haryana high court order of 2011, no new constructions are allowed in the 900-metre radius of the ammunition depot. All the 106 buildings, MCG officials said, were constructed after this direction by the high court. They include both commercial and residential properties. The MCG had initiated a survey last month to identify such buildings.

“Earlier, we were filing cases under Section 188 of the IPC, which does not carry a heavy reprimand and hence, the entire effort was going futile. After consulting with our legal department, we added punishment for trespassing in our latest complaint, which can result in imprisonment for up to three months. We are hoping this will lead to sterner action,” said Amit Kumar Lathwal, assistant engineer, MCG.

Last year, the MCG had demolished six illegal under-construction structures and sealed nine other illegal under-construction buildings in the 900-metre radius. In 2018, the MCG had undertaken an extensive demolition and sealing drive in the area, with more than 100 structures being demolished and around 150 sealed.

Despite heavy police protection, MCG officials faced severe resistance from locals during those drives. The protesters pelted stones at them, injuring one official and damaging more than 10 vehicles.

A December 2017 survey by the MCG in the 900-metre radius had revealed that there are over 6,000 families residing in the area in 4,156 illegally constructed properties, of which 854 are commercial buildings, 3,016 are residential buildings and 241 are mixed-use buildings.