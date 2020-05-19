16-year-old raped, tries to kill self

gurugram

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:06 IST

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself, in an attempt to kill herself, after she was raped by a 20-year-old man in Farrukhnagar, police said on Tuesday. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An acquaintance of the girl, a Farrukhnagar resident, is alleged to have lured the girl to a pond, where she was allegedly raped by another man, suspected to be his friend. The acquaintance was arrested on Tuesday.

In the police complaint, the victim’s mother said, “The acquaintance came to our house on Thursday, around 8pm, and saw that my daughter was alone. He then lured her away. When we returned to our house, we saw that she was missing. While searching for her, we went to his house, where his father shut the doors and threatened to kill us if we did not leave the premises.”

She said her daughter returned around 9.30pm and was inconsolable.

“Around 4pm on Friday, she told me that the acquaintance had lured her to a pond, where another man raped her,” the complainant said. She said that the acquaintance visited them around 8pm, when the girl hanged herself.

“We initially took our daughter to a local hospital. As her condition was critical, she was referred to SGT hospital, Budhera, where she is undergoing treatment,” the girl’s mother said in the FIR.

The police said that the girl’s condition is stable.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We have arrested her acquaintance. The other accused is still at large. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under sections 365, 342, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Farrukhnagar police station, police said on Tuesday.

In a second incident, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 50-year-old man in Sector 9, police said on Tuesday. The man was arrested on Monday night.

The police said the suspect lured the boy when he was on his way to deliver food to a relative on Sunday night.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The accused saw the boy and took him to a vacant plot located near the colony. He then sodomised him. A resident of the colony noticed the accused and the victim during the incident, and began screaming for help. The accused fled the spot. We arrested him on Monday night.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Sector 9A police station on Monday.

In a third incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 11 student in Sushant Lok, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the man used to study in the same school as the girl and were acquainted.

The suspect, a resident of Devi Lal Colony, was nabbed on Monday.

In the police complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that the suspect raped her daughter while visiting her at the residence.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said, “The accused was arrested on Monday. We are investigating the matter.”