18-year-old allegedly beaten, killed in Gurugram

An 18-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Wazirpur village near sector 95A on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that the victim was a student of Class 12 at a government school. Police said preliminary probe suggests that he was possibly beaten up with a rod and that he later succumbed to a head injury.

In the police complaint, the victim’s family alleged that he was shot in the head. However, police said they are yet to confirm if he was shot at.

Police suspect the role of the victim’s woman “friend” and her male acquaintance in the case. A few minutes before he was allegedly killed, police said the victim had received a phone call from his woman friend, asking him to meet her behind the school in the village.

The victim, identified just by his first name Rohit alias Ajay, was a resident of Wazirpur. The victim’s mother is a daily wager. His father had died in an accident, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10A police station, said Rohit alias Ajay received a phone call from his woman friend around 2.30 pm, wherein she asked him to meet him behind the government school to discuss a personal

matter.

“The victim took his scooter and reached the spot, where the woman was waiting for him. She was accompanied by another man, who asked her to leave. She walked to her house. Meanwhile, an altercation ensued between the victim and the accused man. Probe suggests that the accused person held the victim from his neck and beat him up with a rod on his head,” said SHO.

The victim sustained fatal injuries on his head and was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer privy to the investigation said the victim wanted to be romantically involved with the woman but she had snubbed his repeated advances. “He was pestering her for at least six months but she had told him that she was in a relationship with the accused man. Preliminary probe suggests that she and the accused man planned to murder him over the issue,” said the official.

Police said the accused man was also wanted in another murder case in the city. He was among the eight accused persons, who had allegedly beaten up and strangled a class 12 student over a dispute regarding an outstanding payment of ₹500 in March. After killing that man, the accused had dumped his body in a drain. Six persons were arrested in the case while two, including the main suspect, are on the run.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the forensic team was investigating if the victim had been shot at. “The post mortem would clearly confirm if the victim was shot at. As per the family’ statement, he was beaten up with a road and shot at,” said Boken.

A case was registered against the both the accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relevant sections of the Arms Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Sector 10 A police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 03:20 IST