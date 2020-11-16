2 pedestrians dead after being hit by speeding car

gurugram

Nov 16, 2020

Two pedestrians, who were on their way to work, were mowed down by a speeding car in Sector 66 on Sunday and died, the police said.

The incident took place around 4.30pm near Ramgarh crossing on Golf Course Extension Road, when the two men were on their way to work at an under-construction site, as per the report made to the police control room by a passerby.

The deceased were identified as Manjeet Kumar (21) and Sunil Kumar (23), both of Gopalganj in Bihar.

The police said that the speeding white Hyundai i20 was coming from Vatika City crossing towards Sector 56, when the incident took place.

“It seems that the driver lost control over the wheels and the car hit both of them, after which the driver left the vehicle at the spot and fled. A police team rushed them to a nearby hospital where both died while undergoing treatment for their injuries,” said Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar).

The bodies were handed over to the family members after an autopsy and the vehicle has been seized, said the police. “We had registered the case on Sunday night after we received the complaint from a relative of deceased. Efforts are on to trace the driver,” said Yadav.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life of personal safety of others), 304 A (death by negligence) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was filed at Sector 65 police station, said police.

Rajan Kumar, a cousin of one of the deceased, said that they both worked as plumbers at an under-construction site of a private developer and lived together in Sector 66. “They were working in Gurugram for the last four years and had returned from home after the lockdown was lifted. They were saving money for the construction of their house in Bihar,” he said.