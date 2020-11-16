e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by speeding car

2 pedestrians dead after being hit by speeding car

gurugram Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two pedestrians, who were on their way to work, were mowed down by a speeding car in Sector 66 on Sunday and died, the police said.

The incident took place around 4.30pm near Ramgarh crossing on Golf Course Extension Road, when the two men were on their way to work at an under-construction site, as per the report made to the police control room by a passerby.

The deceased were identified as Manjeet Kumar (21) and Sunil Kumar (23), both of Gopalganj in Bihar.

The police said that the speeding white Hyundai i20 was coming from Vatika City crossing towards Sector 56, when the incident took place.

“It seems that the driver lost control over the wheels and the car hit both of them, after which the driver left the vehicle at the spot and fled. A police team rushed them to a nearby hospital where both died while undergoing treatment for their injuries,” said Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar).

The bodies were handed over to the family members after an autopsy and the vehicle has been seized, said the police. “We had registered the case on Sunday night after we received the complaint from a relative of deceased. Efforts are on to trace the driver,” said Yadav.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life of personal safety of others), 304 A (death by negligence) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was filed at Sector 65 police station, said police.

Rajan Kumar, a cousin of one of the deceased, said that they both worked as plumbers at an under-construction site of a private developer and lived together in Sector 66. “They were working in Gurugram for the last four years and had returned from home after the lockdown was lifted. They were saving money for the construction of their house in Bihar,” he said.

top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Nitish says he’ll miss Sushil Modi, points to BJP for answers
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
Donald Trump drops key claim in Pennsylvania suit over US election result
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In