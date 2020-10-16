20 residential societies in Gurugram submit undertakings for exemption from ban on diesel gensets

gurugram

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:29 IST

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) on Friday reached out to the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) with the detailed affidavits of at least 20 residential societies that have sought exemption from the ban on diesel gensets.

On Thursday, Epca chairman Bhure Lal had directed the state power department to submit a comprehensive affidavit on the power situation of all the residential societies that are still dependent on diesel gensets. Trilok Chand Gupta, additional chief secretary, power , who is also the chairman HVPNL, said, “At least 23 colonisers have sought exemption in Gurugram. Out of these, three are fully dependent upon diesel gensets, while the remaining 20 are partially dependent. On Friday, affidavits given by 20 colonisers have been submitted to the Epca.”

“It is likely that these societies in the old and new sectors of Gurugram will get exemption as they have said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, they could not put in place the required electricity infrastructure for regular power connection,” said Gupta.

As reported by Hindustan Times on Thursday, this is the fourth consecutive year when Gurugram can get exemption from the purview of the Graded Response Action Plan’s (Grap) clauses pertaining to the use of diesel generators between October 15 to March 15.

According to him, the exemption, however, can be for a limited time period as Epca has asked the power department to lay down a strict schedule for these colonies partially or fully dependent on diesel gensets. “If developers fulfil certain criteria for regular connection within a time frame, then power will be supplied to them at the earliest,” said Gupta.

According to him, the state is not reeling under power deficit, therefore, new connections can be easily given. “The state at present has surplus power of 4,000 megawatt (MW). Nearly 8,000 MW is being transmitted by the HVPNL,” said Gupta.

Vinita Singh, chief engineer, Smart Grid project, who also has the additional charge of chief engineer, Delhi circle, attended the meeting called by the power utility to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the directions issued by Epca, which has put a ban on the use of diesel gensets from October 15.

She said that the 20 developers have submitted an undertaking that they will complete the necessary electricity infrastructure within a year. “The developers have given different timelines in which they will submit bank guarantees, manage to get land for power substations, and also set them up. We have adequate power and connections will be given as soon they comply with norms,” said Singh. The undertaking has also been submitted to the state pollution control department, which shall be compiled and submitted to Epca, she said.

When asked why the developers were not able to complete the required infrastructure, Singh said that there were issues related to availability of land in the new sectors. “In some cases, four or five developers have to arrange for the land but it is either not available or is too far away, thereby making it unfeasible for Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) to lay powerlines. The developers have been asked to furnish bank guarantees and find a solution to these problems within a year,” said Singh.

DHBVN officials also hinted that corrective action must be taken within a year as otherwise it will be difficult to manage the power situation in Gurugram.