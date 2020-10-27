30-year-old cheats woman on pretext of job, nabbed from Sector 40

gurugram

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:13 IST

Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing a laptop and belongings of a job aspirant on September 9, after approaching her on the pretext of offering a job.

The suspect was identified as Vishal Kumar, a native of Vaishali in Bihar, who was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 103, said police.

According to the police, Kumar had posted a bogus opening for a job in a multinational company in Gurugram on a social media platform, following which the victim had approached him.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a complaint on September 21 at New Colony police station alleging that a man — identified as Vishal Sharma — had called the victim for an interview at a nearby bakery and had asked her to get her laptop. “The suspect asked her to keep her laptop bag and her belongings in this car and took her inside the bakery and ordered two cups of coffee. After a few minutes the suspect excused himself by stating that he will be back in two minutes and fled with his car and the victim’s belongings,” he said.

The victim then waited for an hour and called the mobile number of Kumar, which was switched off. She then took an auto rickshaw and returned home and informed her parents regarding the incident following which a complaint was lodged.

A case under section 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at New Colony police station.

Sangwan said they had recovered CCTV footage from the bakery and the suspect and his car was identified with the help of that. A probe was launched in the matter soon after.

On Monday, the crime investigations unit of Sector 40 received a tip-off and nabbed the suspect from Sector 40 when he was waiting for another victim near a market, police said.

During questioning, Kumar allegedly revealed to the police that he started duping people since lockdown and took advantage of the fact that many people had lost their jobs during that period.

Sangwan said they have recovered the suspect’s car, two laptops, mobile phones, 10 SIM cards and power backups from his possession.

Kumar was produced before the court on Tuesday and was sent to two days police remand.