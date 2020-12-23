34 wanted persons held by city police this year, 328 arrests in all

gurugram

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:14 IST

At least 34 wanted persons, involved in crimes across Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, have been arrested this year by the Gurugram police. The police in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had announced monetary rewards totalling Rs 40 lakh for their arrests, data released by Gurugram police on Wednesday revealed.

According to police records, four “hardcore criminals” were arrested and seven were injured in police encounters this year. In all, 328 people were arrested this year, including for crimes such as snatching, carjacking and thefts. The police say these arrests resulted in the resolution of nearly four dozen cases of loot, robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, and snatching.

Gangsters such as Pawan Nehra, Rupender alias Nanha, Shahid alias Polo, Imran, Usman, Sombeer, Praveen alias Panna, Rohit alias Lambu, and Sonu alias Prabhat, who carried rewards from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25,000 for their arrests, were arrested this year.

The police have also begun extensive search operations to arrest Sube Singh, a former gang member associated with Kaushal, who is currently in Hisar jail.

The police said that while they have been successful in arresting the kingpins of major gangs, many are still operating and have been involved in major crimes this year. “We have booked 350 history sheeters and arrested 34 gangsters this year. The major crackdown came after we arrested the elusive gangster Pawan Nehra. It was not an easy task,” Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said.

The police said that during the pandemic, they had started preparing a database on the gangsters and their relatives, which helped them trace their locations. The crime teams had also taken note of their hideouts and their mobile numbers were surveilled.

“During the lockdown, wanted persons were arrested from their hideouts as well as during their visit of family members. We kept a close watch on their friends and relatives, where they tried to take shelter. We carried out operations based on tips and intelligence reports. We have arrested 350 criminals of 50 gangs and have solved over 455 cases. These criminals were wanted in connection with dozens of dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery cases in the state,” Rao said.

The police said they are currently identifying persons involved in petty and unorganised crimes like carjacking, vehicle lifting, house thefts and snatching in the city. The station house officers of 41 police stations and police posts across the city have been asked to take stern action against offenders and to keep a close vigil on those who have completed their jail sentences and are living in the areas under their jurisdictions.

This year, the Gurugram police arrested 368 proclaimed offenders, 93 bail jumpers and one parole jumper.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that 2020 has been a fruitful year for the Gurugram police. There have been at least five incidents where police managed to arrest gangsters who were wanted for serious offences.

“On October 6, the crime unit of Sector 39 had arrested three criminals after a shoot-out from Sohna and 14 days later, on October 20, the crime unit of Palam Vihar had arrested Sombeer alias Chand alias David, of Jind in Palam Vihar area. In November, four criminals who were wanted by the police were also arrested after an encounter, wherein a gangster, identified as Rohit alias Lambu, died during treatment. On December 7, four criminals were arrested after a long chase from Rajasthan border, in which another, identified as Mamman alias Manoj, suffered a gunshot injury and died undergoing treatment,” he said.

While releasing the data, Rao said that in 2019, 136 cases of snatching causing hurt were reported and this number has decreased to 41 this year. The police said that there is a 70% decrease in snatchings and 29 of the 41 cases this year have been solved. Last year, 4,084 vehicle thefts were reported and this has decreased to 2,658 cases this year, of which 537 have been traced. Vehicle thefts reduced by 37%, said Rao.

Last year, 1,252 cases of burglaries were reported and this year, the number has reduced to 787, of which 249 have been solved. Police said that during the pandemic, houses were locked and thieves took advantage of the situation. Despite this, there has been a dip of 37%, said Rao.

The number of dacoity cases has also decreased by 35%, from 17 in 2019 to 11 this year, said police, adding that the number of murders has dipped from 103 in 2019 to 82 this year, of which 64 have been solved.

Rao said seven gangs, consisting of 23 members, involved in murders were arrested and Rs 22 lakh recovered from them. “We have arrested 56 people of 24 gangs who were involved in vehicle lifting and Rs 67 was recovered from their possession. Around 22 people of nine gangs were arrested for snatching incidents and Rs 19 lakh recovered from their possession,” he said.