34-year-old man held for raping four-year-old girl in Badshahpur

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:43 IST

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and assaulting a four-year-old girl in the basement of an under-construction building in Badshahpur where the victim was playing with her friends, said police.

According to police, they received a call from Civil Hospital on Sunday evening informing them that a girl had been sexually and physically assaulted, and admitted to the hospital. “The victim was found with injuries all over her body,” said Mukesh Kumar Mann, station house officer, Badshahpur police station. A team from the police station went to the hospital and recorded the statements of the victim’s family.

According to police, the mother, in her complaint, said that she and her husband were at work near the crime scene and the girl was playing with her friends. After half an hour, she could not see her daughter and asked the other children who told her that some uncle had taken her to the basement. “The mother raised an alarm and gathered other labourers at the spot. They conducted a search and found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to the hospital where doctors informed them that the girl was sexually assaulted,” Mann said.

Police said the accused is a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh who also worked at the construction site. Mann said accused was arrested from his friend’s house on Monday evening.

The accused was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 323 (assault) of Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station. He was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

