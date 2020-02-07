40-year-old man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint by trio

gurugram

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:19 IST

A 40-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of ₹1,200, his mobile phone and a gold ring at gunpoint by three unidentified men near Daboda village of Farrukhnagar on Thursday. The police said that the man sustained minor injuries during the incident.

According to the police, Mukesh Kumar, the victim, is a resident of Farrukhnagar and a retired army official. The incident took place around 12.15pm on Thursday, when he was going to Pataudi from his residence on a personal errand, the police said.

In the police complaint, the victim said that he was travelling in his Maruti Suzuki Swift. “Around 12.15pm, when I crossed Daboda village, another car rammed into my car while taking a turn. I stopped my car and got out to inspect the damage,” he said.

He alleged that the car, which had collided with his vehicle was a Hyundai i20, and it too stopped on the roadside.

The accused then allegedly got out of their car and one of them pulled out a pistol, aiming it at the victim. The victim alleged that the two other accused began beating him and snatched away his ₹1,200, mobile phone with two SIM cards and a gold ring.

“They threatened to kill me, and asked me to take my car and go away. I was scared and then drove towards Pataudi,” he said in the FIR.

A police official privy to the investigation said that the accused men are yet to be identified. “We have recorded the statement of the victim. He sustained minor injuries due to the assault. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter,” the official said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.