42-year-old man kills himself, four booked in Gurugram

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:58 IST

A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a village in Kherki Daula on Tuesday. The police said that in a suicide note the man accused four persons of not returning his money.

According to the police, the deceased was a farmer and had recently sold his land. Subsequently, he lent money to four men. The total amount of the money is yet to be known.

The incident was reported around 4.30am when a family member of the deceased saw him hanging from a tree at a farm.

Surender, station house officer (SHO), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The deceased’s body was hanging from a rope. We found a suicide note in the pocket of his pant. He alleged that four men took some money from him but did not return. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

The police said that the body was sent for post-mortem later on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the four suspects under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 60-year-old woman had allegedly committed suicide after she hanged herself from a hook attached to the roof of her house at a village in Farrukhnagar. The police had said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:58 IST