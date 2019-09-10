43-year-old electrician dies, family alleges negligence

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:25 IST

A 43-year-old electrician died while working at a private company in Sector 35, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim’s family said that he died of electrocution and alleged negligence on part of his employer, but a case was registered against unknown persons as the autopsy report was still awaited.

The police said the incident took place late on Saturday night when the victim, Ramesh Kumar from Mahendragarh, was on duty. His family stated in the complaint that he died while fixing an electrical fault on the company premises.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that he was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 9A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“The cause of death is inconclusive as per the preliminary autopsy report and the viscera samples have been sent to PGI, Rohtak. It is not certain if he died due to an electric shock or natural reasons,” the police officer said.

The police said they received information about the incident around 8am on Sunday.

On the statement of the victim’s brother, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Sunday, the police said.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 02:25 IST