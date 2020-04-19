e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 50-year-old Covid-19 patient passes away in Gurugram

50-year-old Covid-19 patient passes away in Gurugram

Gurugram District Administration confirmed the death of the 50 year old corona positive patient.

gurugram Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gurugram
Gurugram, India- April 13: Doctors and medical workers in protective face masks and hairnets at a COVID-19 help desk, on day twenty of the national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Civil Hospital Sector 10, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Gurugram, India- April 13: Doctors and medical workers in protective face masks and hairnets at a COVID-19 help desk, on day twenty of the national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Civil Hospital Sector 10, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, April 13, 2020.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration.”A 50-year-old person, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at around 12 midnight,” said Gurugram District Administration”

Meanwhile, India’s count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 14,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

tags
top news
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news