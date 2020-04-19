50-year-old Covid-19 patient passes away in Gurugram
Gurugram District Administration confirmed the death of the 50 year old corona positive patient.gurugram Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:09 IST
A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration.”A 50-year-old person, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at around 12 midnight,” said Gurugram District Administration”
Meanwhile, India’s count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 14,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
