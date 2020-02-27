60-year-old held for assaulting, abusing school principal

gurugram

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:45 IST

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting, abusing and threatening to kill a government school principal of Sector 4 on Wednesday afternoon, said the police.

The police said the incident took place after the principal of the government senior secondary school complained against a social science teacher to the district elementary education officer (DEEO) regarding her rowdy behaviour in the school.

The arrested man, a resident of Old Gurugram, is the husband of the teacher. He was granted bail after being produced before the district and sessions court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on around 2.15pm when the suspect barged into the principal’s room and started abusing her. When she asked him to leave the room, he allegedly threw the stationery kept on the table and caught hold of the principal.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The principal was in a meeting with parents when the suspect came to her office, used vulgar language against her and threatened to kill her” he said.

The teachers and parents present on the campus raised an alarm and informed the police control room, following which a police team of Sector 4 police post reached the spot and recorded the statements.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions), 332 voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 9A police station.

One of the parents, who witnessed the incident said, “The suspect pushed the peon, who tried to stop him, as the principal was in the meeting with us. He verbally abused her, caught hold of her hand and threatened her that he will not let her go out of her office. The man also said that he would call goons from his village and ensure that she was unable to reach home after school hours.”

Sangwan said they have received CCTV footage, audio and video clips of the incident, which was recorded by the teachers and parents.