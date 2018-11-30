Abducted Class 10 girl rescued by father after bike chase in Gurugram

Two men abducted a girl student, studying in Class 10, on her way to her house from a friend’s house in Shivaji Nagar, where she had gone to do her homework, the police said. Her father, on spotting her being pulled into the car, chased and saved her.

“Her father saw her being pulled inside the car and chased the car on a motorcycle and stopped it and rescued her,” Shakuntala Dhull, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, said.

The two accused, in their 20s, were arrested from the spot. An FIR was registered under section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

In another case, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, who he befriended on a train, and also stealing Rs 9 lakh and silver and gold jewellery, which belonged to her mother, over the past two months, the police said.

The victim, while travelling on a train in October, used the accused’s phone to make a phone call and befriended him. Later, they started talking over the phone and the girl gave her mother’s ATM card and PIN to the accused, who used it to withdraw Rs25,000 from different ATMs.

After the girl realised there was no balance in the account, she approached the police. Police said that she had given her mother’s gold and silver jewellery to the accused and she also told the police that the accused used to rape her.

An FIR was filed at Sector 5 police station under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim’s mother did not know that money was being withdrawn from her bank account. The accused was arrested from Bhilwara in Rajasthan on Thursday.

“We received the complaint and we counselled of the victim who narrated the sequence of events. She had handed over the ATM card and other belongings to the accused and they had met several times in the city,” said Dhull.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 09:16 IST