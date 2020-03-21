After Gurugram condos, sectors impose entry, exit curbs

gurugram

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:55 IST

Taking a cue from gated communities and malls, residents’ welfare associations of various sectors have started imposing entry restrictions.

In Sector 14, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) has shut three of five gates and posted guards at the other two. The guards, issued with sanitisers and masks, have been instructed to check illegal parking of cabs and restrict the entry of vendors, hawkers, taxis, autos, etc.

The market associations in the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors are also holding awareness drives, urging residents to prevent panic buying and promote social distancing.

HS Nanda, president, Sector 14 RWA, said, “We have stopped the entry of cabs, autos and other vehicles that remained parked in the market and other sector roads. We have also deployed guards near two houses, occupants of which have returned from abroad and are maintaining self-quarantine. The residents of these houses can get in touch with the guards if they want to buy goods from the market or run an errand. The police have also been kept in the loop and they are encouraging residents to share information about their recent foreign trips and about those who have recently been out of the country,” he said.

The RWA of Sushant Lok-1 has decided to close all gates of the colony and restrict entry/exit from Block C through the Rajpath gate and the one near Paras Hospital. “All shops, except pharmacy and grocery stores, and eateries to be closed. No activity, work or labour gathering at construction sites will be allowed till March 31,” a statement issued by the SLRWA read.

Similar measures are being introduced by RWAs of sectors 21-23 and adjoining areas. The market associations, in collaboration with local police teams, also carried out awareness drives on Friday and Saturday in these sectors.

“We will observe a complete bandh on Sunday,” said Rakesh Malik, vice-president, Sector 22 market association.

Harinder Rana, president, Palam Vihar residents’ association, said that they visited several markets and asked shopkeepers and visitors to wear masks and ensure social distancing. “We also asked people to stop hoarding rations as there is no need to panic,” said Rana.

Inspector Rajender, station house officer, Palam Vihar police station, who accompanied the association members, said that the main purpose is to ensure there is no rumourmongering or panic. “There is no shortage of essential goods, the markets will remain open and no one should panic,” he said.

Many RWAs are also roping in police to keep residents informed using public announcement systems.