Apply for permanent power supply line by October end: Discom to societies in Gurugram

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has asked group housing societies, which currently have a temporary electricity connection or are dependent on power backups, such as diesel generators, to apply for permanent electricity connections latest by October end.

A meeting of residents of three societies and DHBVN officials was held on Monday in which the residents placed their requests for permanent electricity connections from 33 kv substations. Those present in the meeting were the residents of ILD Green, Ramprastha City and Imperia Esfera, all located in Sector 37, said a DHBVN official familiar with the matter.

“There are 170 housing societies in sectors 58 to 115 and many are fully or partially occupied. In many societies, the developers gave possession without applying for permanent electricity connections and provided electricity to residents from their commercial connections that were granted by the DHBVN for construction purpose only,” said the DHBVN official.

“For permanent connections every builder has to pay or deposit ₹9 to ₹15 crore for their respective society. Residents are worried that the developers are unwilling to apply for permanent connections because of the cost involved. So, they want the DHBVN to initiate action in this regard,” he said.

However, the developers of these societies said the DHBVN failed to develop 33 kv substations in these sectors due to which permanent electricity connections, as per sanctioned load for each society, could not be provided.

“We have been supplying power to residents from our commercial connections, but we have applied for permanent connections with the DHBVN. The discom has not developed 33 kv substations proposed near our society,” said a developer requesting anonymity.

However, a DHBVN official said that by mid-November its six substations of 33 kv each will be ready to supply power to societies located in sectors 58 to 115.

“We met district town planning officials on Monday and the DHBVN requesting for permanent electricity connection,” said Pradip Rahi, president of Ramprastha City Welfare Association.

The societies that still have no government-supplied electricity want the DHBVN to write to the district town planning and take appropriate action to resolve their electricity issue.

Sunil Rohilla, a resident of Imperia Esfera, said, “We have met DHBVN officials for electricity connections as we have not even have a temporary connection from the DHBVN. We are dependent on diesel generators and the developer is giving us false assurance (of a permanent connection) for past six months.”

The DHBVN will hold a meeting with developers on October 1 in this regard.

DHBVN chief engineer Sanjiv Chopra said, “Our substations are ready and we have asked residents to present their case to us and later we will hold a meeting with developers and take up case with government to resolve issue of permanent electricity connections.”

