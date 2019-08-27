Chief minister to inaugurate 8 projects in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:15 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who came to the city on Tuesday for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Rally, will inaugurate or launch at least eight projects in Gurugram on Wednesday, in a pitch for the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held in October. The projects that will be inaugurated include a 10-lane synthetic track at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, a much-delayed camera museum, a water boosting station in Subhash Nagar and a community centre in Kukrola village.

Khattar will also be laying the foundation stones for water bodies’ revival in Sikanderpur and Wazirabad villages, construction of a road, sewer line and stormwater drain in South City-2, and a water boosting station in Lakshman Vihar.

The total cost of these projects is ₹53 crore.

As per the district administration, the CM will inaugurate the projects remotely from the PWD Rest House near Rajiv Chowk at 8.45am.

Thereafter, Khattar will move to Palwal for the next leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, where he will inaugurate, on August 29, the newly constructed government college buildings in Mandkola and Badoli, a 50-bedded hospital and a PWD rest house in Hodal. On the same day, his political rally will reach Nuh, where Khattar will inaugurate a government college, working women’s hostel, a civil complex and an extension of the mini secretariat complex in the district.

According to a senior government official familiar with the matter, once the date for the assembly elections is announced and the Model Code of Conduct is imposed by the Election Commission, the state government cannot announce any new schemes or freebies to lure its voters.

“It is expected that the Model Code of Conduct will be imposed in the state between September 10 and 20. As per the advisory issued by the state government, maximum projects had to be inaugurated during the Jan Ashirwad Rally, which will continue till September 8. During this time, the will CM cover different districts of the state,” the senior official said.

Since 2014, Khattar has made 237 announcements for Gurugram district out of which 68 have been commissioned, 82 are in progress, 60 are pending, 20 were dropped as they were not feasible and seven still await final confirmation, as per the data shared by district administration.

Additional deputy commissioner Mohammed Imran Raza said, “The projects are in different stages of completion and we are trying to expedite the work. If the CM visits Gurugram after the rally is over and more projects are completed in the district by then, it is likely that they will also be inaugurated before the code of conduct is imposed.”

Under the projects to be flagged off in Gurugram on Wednesday, the 10-lane synthetic track at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, costing ₹8 crore, will be constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Khattar had laid the foundation for it in 2018.

For the 18,000-square-foot Camera Museum in Chakkarpur, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has spent ₹8.7 crore. The estimated cost of the project in 2017 was ₹4.35 crore which exceeded by almost ₹4 crore. Likewise, ₹6 crore has been spent by the MCG on the Subhash Nagar water boosting station to improve water supply in Bhim Nagar, Ashok Puri, Rattan Garden, Shiv Puri, and Jacobpura, as per the information provided by the administration.

The Gram Panchayat Bhawan, which will also be a community centre in Kukrola village, has been constructed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at a cost of ₹1 crore.

