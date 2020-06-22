e-paper
Committee sends report on capping of charges to state govt, decision soon

gurugram Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:03 IST
Abhishek Behl
A decision regarding capping of charges for treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals of the district is likely to be taken in a day or two, with recommendations regarding the same having already been submitted by the administration to the state government, officials said on Sunday.

Officials privy to the matter said that a report on treatment charges, on lines of Delhi, has been handed over by the committee headed by divisional commissioner, Gurugram, to the state.

“Recommendations to cap the treatment cost has been sent to Haryana government and is being reviewed,” said additional chief secretary and GMDA chief, VS Kundu, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district.

Amit Khatri, Gurugram deputy commissioner, on Sunday also said that the state government may consider what treatment prices are being set by other cities. on the basis of which a decision will be taken.

A senior government official, who did not wish to be named or quoted, said that recommendations as per the standards set by Delhi and NCR have been sent to headquarter in Chandigarh and these are being reviewed. A decision in this regard is likely to taken in a day or two, he added.

