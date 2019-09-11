Commuters to get real time traffic updates from Google

gurugram

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 05:25 IST

The Gurugram traffic police have tied up with tech giant Google for providing realtime traffic updates to motorists in the city, a statement issued by the police Tuesday said.

According to traffic officials, the tie-up was done so that commuters would know possible route diversions through Google maps and take alternative routes. “Information such as planned road closures, diversions and traffic alerts regarding road crashes, etc will now be shared by the Gurugramt traffic police with Google. Based on information shared by the Gurugram traffic police, Google will update its maps immediately,” said Subhash Boken, public relation officer of the Gurugram police.

For example, if cops plan to close a particular stretch, this information will be relayed to Google. “Google Maps will then show the road as closed and redirect commuters to alternative roads. This was tested on several occasions and was found to be working effectively,” said Boken.

“Similarly, if an accident takes place on a particular road then this information will be relayed to Google maps in real-time and commuters who are stuck in the resultant jam can see on the application that congestion is being caused due to a road accident ahead,” added Boken.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 05:25 IST